Emporia First Friday held its second Off-Road Art Walk last week, bringing in another record amount of artists. The virtual platform allows artists and art walkers to enjoy the local art community while still practicing social distancing.
It also allows more community participation, according to organizers.
“It was awesome to have two new venues join the Off-Road Art Walk,” Co-Founder and Organizer Kaila Mock said. “Do-B’s has always been a big supporter of First Friday, but they haven’t been able to be a venue due to their location. Now they can be.”
