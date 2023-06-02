The Emporia Gazette
Just under 200 gravel grinders took off from Emporia for the start of the UNBOUND XL Friday afternoon.
The 191 cyclists left from Mechanic Street at 3 p.m. for 350-miles of a self-supported journey through the Flint Hills. They are the first cyclists to leave Emporia as part of this year’s UNBOUND Gravel.
More than 4,000 riders total, ranging in age from 10 - 90, traveled to Emporia from all 50 states and 43 countries to compete this year.
Other distance options for the event include the 25, 50, 100, 200, with the 200-mile course serving as the signature distance upon which the event was founded in 2006. Pros leave from Commercial Street at 5:50 a.m. for men and 5:52 a.m. for women, with the rest of the 200 starting at 6 a.m. The 100 leaves at 7 a.m. and the 50 and 25 leave at 9 a.m.
The race predominantly takes place on gravel and dirt roads, some which receive little to no maintenance throughout the year and are primitive in nature. Riders must prepare their bikes, bodies, and minds to be ready for any and all possible conditions.
Not racing? No worries. The Finish Line Party runs from noon - midnight Saturday in downtown Emporia.
