By Zach DeLoach
The USD 253 Emporia Public Schools Board of Education approved job postings for an additional school nurse at Emporia High School and a director of health care services Wednesday evening.
The positions will be funded by a grant from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment in the total amount of $466,051.
Superintendent Allison Anderson-Harder said that the new positions will help the district’s current nursing staff, which she said is already feeling the burden on them a week into the school year.
“I will tell you, the nurses are really struggling right now,” she said. “It has been very, very difficult. I stopped in and visited with the middle school nurses and they just keep on a happy face. There was a student that came in that had had his finger stepped on and they’re stressed out with COVID but they’re always there and very compassionate for the student, got him what he needed and just keep on with their day, but they’re struggling.”
The funding will also be used to provide overtime pay for nurses as well as substitute nurses. Additionally, the district will use the funds to purchase an AbbottID PCR test kit for each school, personal protective equipment, information technology-related items for remote-learning needs, sanitation and disinfectant products and mileage costs for mobile testing.
Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Brad Kempf reported to the school board regarding COVID-19 cases in the district with numbers updated as of 11:55 a.m. Wednesday.
Since the school year started last Thursday, there have been eight staff positives, eight staff quarantines, 20 student positives, two staff in home quarantine due to school exposure, 51 students in home quarantine as a result of school exposure, 78 students in school-based modified test-to-learn quarantine and 29 vaccinated students who had close contacts at school but were able to return to school.
Kempf said that so far, the district has seen more quarantines in its secondary buildings.
In other business, the board voted 6-1 in favor of updating its public comment policy, with Mike Crouch opposing.
The new policies require that each public comment be limited to three minutes and that the commenter may not advance toward the board beyond the podium, meaning that commenters may not provide handouts. However, they may email documents to the board clerk prior to the meeting to disseminate to board members.
Individuals wishing to make public comments will be required to sign up by 1 p.m. the day of the meeting. This applies to both in-person and remote commenters. Emailed public comments will not be read aloud at meetings, although board members clarified that they will still read emails from the public.
Comments may not include names of any specific students or district personnel or issues that may violate an individual’s privacy. The school board will not engage in discussion with commenters except to gain clarification.
The updated policy was added to the agenda after the Aug. 11 meeting in which public comment took up nearly an hour and resulted in some unruly behavior by people representing both sides of the primary issue.
Crouch said that his reasoning for voting against the motion was because of the stipulation that commenters must sign up by 1 p.m. the day of the meeting but that he did agree with the rest of the motion.
“I’m comfortable with 95% of Jeremy [Dorsey]’s motion. I’m not good with cutting off the deadline early,” he said. “That’s my only issue and so if the motion goes forward as it’s set, I don’t know that I can vote for that. Just know that like 95% of it I’m great with. I just think we need to figure out a way to allow people to sign up up until we start the meeting
Crouch had previously suggested that sign-up be cut off when the board president calls the meeting to order, but the other members generally agreed that ending sign-up prior to the meeting was important in order to plan accordingly regarding technology and security purposes.
The board also heard a preliminary proposal from Jim Witt of the Emporia Rural Housing Incentive District and Rob Gilligan of Ignite Emporia about purchasing vacant land on the north end of 1700 W. Seventh Ave. (adjacent to Riverside Elementary) and on the south end of 327 S. West St. (adjacent to the Mary Herbert Education Center) to address the housing shortage in the city.
Witt said that the Riverside land could be turned into eight or nine housing lots at most and would draw a good deal of attention from developers who want to build housing in Emporia. Gilligan said that the Mary Herbert land could be turned into six to ten housing lots.
The board expressed general hesitation about making a rash decision that it might regret later.
“I was elected to the USD 253 school board, I was not elected to a housing commission board,” Dorsey said. “We’re talking about carving off our land and selling it. We lose it at that point and I look at a lot of land here and if it’s fit for a house, that means you can put a structure on it, you can get a foundation, plumbing can work, you can do electricity there, so there’s something we could consider to do with this land.”
Crouch and Leslie Seeley said they were interested in growing affordable family housing near Riverside, but that they were less certain about the land near Mary Herbert.
The board will discuss the proposal further in future sessions.
The school board also:
Heard a review of how summer school went in 2021 from Executive Director of Teaching and Learning Judy Stanley.
Approved the purchase of Sonday classroom materials in the amount of $37,436.68. The materials help students in Pre-K-8th grade who need additional services for reading.
Approved the purchase and installment of playground equipment for the Jones Early Childhood Development Center from Athco in the amount of $309,682.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.