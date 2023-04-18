Special to The Gazette
Volunteers at Newman Regional Health have always set achievable goals to benefit the hospital and the community.
Through their volunteerism, they use their talents, time and energy. For example in 2022, 85 Volunteers contributed 10,383 hours while working at the Gift Shoppe and Snack Bar, greeting visitors and patients at desk stations, delivering mail, making homemade baked good and participating in fundraisers. Altogether, these dedicated men and women help make Newman Regional Health a welcoming place for staff and visitors.
In February, a successful “Chili and Cinnamon Roll Day” was held. Volunteers donated all ingredients which allowed profits to go directly toward the Volunteers’ scholarship fund for the year. This will become an annual fundraiser since it was well-received by hospital staff. Volunteers will be taking pre-orders for Hurts Donuts of Wichita this summer. At Christmastime, “Cookies for Claus” has become a popular and anticipated bake sale.
Vendors such as Collective Goods, Mountain Man and PACO Jewelry donate a percentage of their sales to aid the scholarship fund. The community is always invited to purchase items at all fundraisers.
In addition to these larger events, bakers provide homemade desserts which are sold daily Monday through Friday outside the Snack Bar. Proceeds also go toward future health care workers’ scholarships. Staff and visitors enjoy the delicious variety of cakes, cookies, and pies offered for sale.
Several service projects are held throughout the year. Volunteers as well as hospital staff donate generously to these. A food drive for the Salvation Army and the collection of hygiene products for area schools and group homes have been held recently.
Yearly activities supported by the volunteers include providing gifts for the New Year’s baby, Doctors’ Day, the Teddy Bear Clinic, National Hospital and Nurses Week, and Denim and Diamonds.
Throughout the years, NRH Volunteers have financed numerous requests from hospital departments to buy items that are needed. One recent purchase was buying Staxi chairs for the transportation of patients. These have been placed at the three main entrances to the hospital.
However, the volunteers’ most important contribution is the awarding of annual scholarships to students who will be entering health-related fields. Each summer, five recipients are chosen from a field of candidates to receive $2,000 scholarships ($1,000 each for two semesters).
A reception is held for the recipients and their families following their selection. Scholarship applications are available May 1 - July 7. You can download them online from the Newman Regional Health website. www.newmanrh.org/scholarships
Newman Regional Health and its Volunteers work hand-in-hand to support and encourage staff and visitors. Each spring, the hospital thanks all volunteers by hosting an Appreciation Luncheon to honor them for all that they do. This April’s luncheon theme will be “Our Volunteers Help Us Soar.”
Volunteers are highly-valued members of the Newman Regional Health team. If anyone is interested in becoming a volunteer, contact Deborah Storrer, Volunteer Coordinator, at 343-6800 ext. 22525.
