The Kansas Legislature did not meet Feb. 24, March 1, and March 2; however, the Legislature was in session Wednesday through Friday last week. Several new bills were introduced, committee work continued, and bills voted on are listed below with local legislators’ votes.
Our Emporia League of Women Voters Vote Tracking Committee tracks bills and votes on the following topics: abortion, civil rights, climate change, children, government, gun legislation, education, LGBTQ issues, Medicaid expansion, school issues, taxes, vetoes, voting rights, and water issues.
Last week, the following bills in these categories were voted on and passed; local legislators’ votes are indicated.
HB 2290, authorizing the affiliation of northwest Kansas Technical College and North Central Kansas Technical College with Fort Hays State University. Reps. Droge, Schreiber, and E. Smith voted Yea.
HB 2269 would raise the minimum age for the sale, purchase or possession of cigarettes, electronic cigarettes and tobacco products to 21 years of age. Rep. Schreiber voted Yea; Reps. Droge and E. Smith voted Nay.
HB 2058, relating to the special-order shipping of wine; requiring monthly remittance of gallonage taxes. Reps. Droge, Schreiber, and E. Smith voted Yea.
HB 2124, allowing businesses to sell cereal malt beverage by the drink on Sundays without requiring that 30% of such businesses’ gross receipts be derived from the sale of food. Reps. Droge and Schreiber voted Yea; Rep. E. Smith voted Nay.
Looking ahead: March 29 is the last day to consider non-exempt bills not in the originating chamber. Exempt bills are those sponsored by, referred to, or acted upon by an exempt committee: House and Senate Federal and State Affairs, Senate Ways and Means, Senate Assessment and Taxation, House committees on Calendar and Printing, Appropriations, Taxation or select committees of either house when so authorized.
The first adjournment is April 6. No bills are considered after this date except bills vetoed by the governor, and omnibus appropriations bills. The Veto Session is expected to begin April 26.
Prepared by Emporia League of Women Voters members Bob Grover, Doug McGaw, and Mary McGaw.
