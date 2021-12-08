Funeral services for Sandra Kay Burton will be conducted on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at the Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home. A graveside service will be at 2:30 PM that day at the Delavan Cemetery, east of Delavan, Kansas. The services will be conducted by Pastor Galen Hinshaw. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 7:00 PM until 8:30 PM
Sandra Kay Buchman was born at Council Grove, Kansas on September 11, 1941, the daughter of Steven and Irene (Smith) Buchman. She married the love of her life Gary Zane Burton in Emporia on September 1, 1963. Sandra was a devoted and loving wife and mother. They celebrated almost 44 years of marriage, where they welcomed 4 children. Gary passed away on June 13, 2007. Sandra continued to dedicate her life to friends and family. In the last several years she has fought breast cancer with strength, courage, and with a determined smile. Not allowing cancer to keep her from coffee with friends, her exercise group, sporting/school activities for her grandkids, church/ bible study and most of all time with her family. Sandra passed away at home surrounded by her children on Dec 6th.
She is survived by her daughter, Melissa (Brian) Vogts, Olpe, Kansas; sons, Scott (Lisa) Burton, Topeka, Kansas and Michael (Samantha) Burton, Overland Park, Kansas; sister-in-law, Judy Buchman, Overland Park, Kansas; and grandchildren, Lacey Baysinger, Stephanie (Donald) Bell, Steven (Candy) Baysinger, Emma and Olivia Burton, Caleb, Spencer, & Brogan Vogts, and Zane & Isaac Burton; great-grandchildren, Madison, Mackenzie, Makayla, and Marcus Baysinger, Kaytlynn Burton, Aubrey, Garren, & Bowen Bell.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Lori Baysinger; and brother, Daniel Buchman.
Sandra was a member of the First Baptist Church and formerly of the First Friends Church, both in Emporia, Kansas. She was a homemaker, wife, and mother.
A memorial has been established with the Cancer Center of Stormont-Vail Medical Center. Contributions may be sent to the funeral home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
