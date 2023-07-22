Reviewed by Marcia Lawrence
“From Seed to Plant” by Gail Gibbons, Holiday House, March 1991, $17.99
Every Gail Gibbons picture book presents a solid lesson couched in charming illustrations and simple prose bursting with information. One of my favorites, especially during the summer growing season is “From Seed to Plant.”
Gail Gibbons, born in Illinois in 1944, is an American writer and illustrator of children’s books, most of which are nonfiction. She started her career as a graphic artist for television (including work for the popular and long-running Saturday Night Live), but transitioned to writing and designing children’s books in the 1970s. She has received numerous awards for the more than 170 books she has written and illustrated. Some of them were even chosen as Reading Rainbow selections.
Gibbons once said, “I consider myself quite fortunate because I never had to debate with myself as to what I wanted to do with my life. The answer was always there. I wanted to be a writer and artist.”
“From Seed to Plant” follows the life cycle of a seed, including facts like “All seeds grow into the same kind of plant that made them” and “Pollination happens in different ways.”
Lush illustrations show the many parts of flowers, the process of pollination, and how seeds are dispersed. The clear writing and colorful illustrations teach learners of any age how seeds sprout and how plants grow from them–and how those plants produce the seeds that begin the cycle all over again.
At the end of the book is a project: “How to Raise Bean Plants.” Easy — to — follow steps with Gibbons’ whimsical illustrations include how to care for the bean plants as well.
The last page offers some interesting facts about seeds and plants. For instance, some seeds sprout only in the heat of a forest fire. My favorite fun fact is this: “The biggest flower in the world grows on the island of Sumatra. It can weigh up to twenty-five pounds and can be four feet across.”
Want to know what that humongous plant is? You’ll have to read the book! Find it at the Emporia Public Library, at 110 E. Sixth Ave. You can also call the library at 620-340-6462 or visit them online at emporialibrary.org. While you’re at the library, you might want to find another Gibbons’ book titled “Check It Out: The Book About Libraries”.
Other Gail Gibbons nonfiction children’s picture books that are about the natural world include “The Honey Makers,” “The Seasons of Arnold’s Apple Tree,” “Tornadoes!,” “The Vegetables We Eat,” “Monarch Butterfly,” “Ladybug,” and many more.
To learn more about the author/illustrator and her books, visit her website at gailgibbons.com. You will find a complete list of her books, plus teaching resources and teachers’ guides. Happy reading!
