There is a house in Madison that Lance Tally grew up in that would become home to 23 foster children in just five short years.
Tally and wife Mandy were given the award for St. Francis Kansas Foster Family of Year in May.
The couple met in college and married in 2009.
“We had no biological children and wanted to explore ways to start a family,” Tally said.
Children in foster care range in age from birth to 21 and often come from abused and neglected homes, according to the St. Francis Ministries website.
The Tally’s have a strong support system with friends who also foster youth. A friend pointed them in the right direction- letting them know that taking classes was the first step.
The couple reached out to Missy Floyd, supervisor of foster care homes, at St. Francis.
Floyd said they have 23 homes in the area and would like to have more.
"It takes someone with a heart to open up their home and life to make a difference in a child's life," Floyd said. "And the Tally's are one of those amazing families."
Criteria for the award includes maintaining a permanent partnership with the agency and the ability to go above and beyond care.
St. Francis Ministries provides many resources, including foster care support, reintegration and family preservation.
Mandy Tally said it sounded like it was meant to be.
After taking a 10-week course, applying for a foster care license and having their home approved by the Kansas Department for Children and Families, within days the couple got calls.
Twenty-eight children in 21 days.
“There is definitely a need for it,” Lance Tally said.
There are 6,895 youth in the state in foster care, according to the most recent report on children in out of home placement by KDCF. Greenwood county has 23 children in foster care. The most common reason children are removed from home is lack of supervision, according to KDCF reports.
Mandy Tally said some children are not even used to a home cooked meal.
“We’ve watched kids not wanting a high five or not eating,” she said.
In a short time, the Tally’s want to teach them that life doesn’t have to be like what they’re used to. When the family fostered for the first time, they thought it would be a week- but it turned out to be just four days.
“The best thing is having the kids here,” Lance Tally said. “It’s a struggle sometimes- there’s emotional pain- but getting to see progress and getting to know the kids and love them is definitely worth it.”
That love eventually led to the adoption of three children- two in 2018 and one in 2020- who share the same mother.
Even though the Tally’s adopted, they still have their foster license open and never forget the children they’ve fostered.
After years, the couple got the chance to see children they’d fostered again.
“They thought they were forgotten,” Mandy Tally said. “I think it was a big surprise we thought about them every day. We still have dessert on their birthday.”
The couple has a strong support system donating things like clothes for the children. They rely on prayer- and faith- to guide them through the challenges.
Mandy Tally recalls that sometimes it takes days to prove to the child that she wanted good things for them.
“I told him ‘I’m happy you’re here’ and he said, ‘You are?’” she said. “I’m not sure they have ever felt that way before.”
