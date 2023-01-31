The other night Andy (my sweetheart) tried a new recipe and he was so proud of it he insisted I share it with all of you.
I have no problem with that. I thought it was really good, too. Andy tends to read a recipe then do it the way he thinks it should be done; he’s creative like that.
It is essentially a one-pot meal using pork, beans and greens. We eat a lot of beans and greens in different incarnations — soups, pastas, stir-fry. This was more of a cassoulet technique, and the leftovers became a nice Italian wedding soup the next day.
You need:
4 pork chops, thin or thick, bone in or out
1/2 of a bunch of kale (6 – 7 leaves)
1 can cannellini or other white bean
1 serrano pepper
1 jalapeno pepper
2 green onions
1 teaspoon minced garlic
Salt and pepper
Adobo seasoning
1/ 2 cup chicken broth
1 Tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
Andy stemmed and sliced the kale, drained and rinsed a can of cannellini beans (although he said any white bean would be fine), seeded and sliced one serrano and one jalapeno into strips and chopped two green onions, white and green parts.
Andy took the pork chops, seasoning both sides with salt, pepper and adobo spice. He seared them on both sides in olive oil, then removed them to a plate, covered with foil to keep warm.
Andy added a little more olive oil to the pork pan along with a teaspoon of minced garlic. He added the serrano and jalapeno, sautéing about a minute.
He deglazed with a quarter-cup of chicken broth and a tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce. Next, Andy added the beans, adjusted the salt and pepper, and let that simmer 5 or 10 minutes.
Next came the chopped kale with S&P again. This sautéed about three minutes. Andy added the pork back along with any juices that collected, covered the pan and let it all simmer until the pork was cooked through, about 10 minutes, depending on how thick they are. Use a thermometer to test the center, which should be 145 degrees, or make a small cut and see if it is no longer pink.
Serve with crusty rustic bread and enjoy.
Now for a sweet side. We had a large sweet potato that called out for cooking, so Andy upped the antioxidants by oven frying it.
Cut the sweet potato into French-fry size: a quarter to a half-inch thick and about three inches long. Place them in a zip-close bag with a tablespoon of olive oil, salt and pepper, chipotle pepper and cinnamon to taste.
“You must use the cinnamon,” Andy said. Toss the seasoning with the taters and allow to sit.
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Spread the seasoned fries out on a parchment-lined baking sheet (or you can use an air fryer or a deep fryer). Bake for 15 minutes, then toss them to flip the cooked sides down (spatula time). Cook another 10 minutes or until cooked all the way through. Re-season with salt and pepper if you like, while it’s still hot.
Andy and I try to make meals for four so that there are two meals with one effort. After enjoying our one-pot pork chops and sweet potato fries for dinner, I recycled the ingredients into an Italian Wedding Soup-type lunch.
Chop the remaining pork and any leftover sweet potatoes. Add this and the leftover beans and greens to a saucepan and add chicken broth to make soup — about 2 cups. Add a teaspoon of dried oregano.
Bring to a boil and add a half to two-thirds cup of small-size pasta. Something like a spaghetti-o or a fat couscous is traditional, but penne is what I had and penne is what I used.
Reduce heat, cover and simmer until the pasta is al dente, then add a cup of fresh spinach leaves and a few fresh basil leaves if you have them. Check the seasonings, cook about two more minutes and serve it up with bread or biscuits on the side, if desired.
Let’s get cooking!
