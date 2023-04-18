Special to The Gazette
On Thursday, April 20, 2023, there will likely be an increase in marijuana use. With an uncertain history, April 20 — more commonly known as 4/20 — has become synonymous with marijuana use and, in some circles, the date is a marijuana “holiday.”
To help keep drug-impaired drivers off the roads, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is teaming up with Lyon County Sheriff’s Office to spread the message that drug-impaired driving of any kind is dangerous and illegal. NHTSA wants to remind all drivers: If You Feel Different, You Drive Different.
Like drunk driving, drug-impaired driving is illegal nationwide. According to NHTSA, between 2009 and 2018, of those drivers killed in crashes and tested for marijuana, the presence of marijuana had nearly doubled. In 2018, 46% of drivers who were killed in crashes and were tested for drugs, tested positive. This is why it’s so important to spread this lifesaving message: If You Feel Different, You Drive Different. It doesn’t matter what term is used: If a person is feeling a little high, buzzed, stoned, or wasted, he or she should not get behind the wheel. Think driving while high isn’t dangerous? It has been proven that THC can slow reaction times, impair cognitive performance, and make it more difficult for drivers to keep a steady position in their lane.
“It doesn’t matter what the day is; marijuana impairment is a threat when you’re behind the wheel of a vehicle,” said Deputy Jody Meyers. “We are asking our community members to obey the law and to make safe choices when behind the wheel of a vehicle.”
Options to Get Home Safely
Those who plan to use marijuana on 4/20 should have a plan in place and refrain from driving. Here are a few tips to help prepare for a safe night:
F If you have used an impairing substance such as marijuana, do not drive. Passengers should never ride with an impaired driver. If you think a driver may be impaired, do not get in the car.
F If you are drug-impaired, pass the keys to a driver who has not used marijuana and can safely drive you to your destination. Like drunk driving, it is essential that drug impaired drivers refrain from driving a vehicle. It is never okay to drive while impaired by any substance.
F Do you have a friend who is about to drive while impaired by drugs? Take the keys away and arrange to get them home safely. Don’t worry about offending someone — they’ll thank you later.
F If available, use your community’s sober ride program
F If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact the Lyon County Communications Center.
By working together, we can save lives and help keep America’s roadways safe. Please join NHTSA in sharing the lifesaving message, If You Feel Different, You Drive Different. For more information on impaired driving, please visit https://www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drug impaired-driving.
