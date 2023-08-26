EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back…
F Everyone who helped with the water conservation efforts this week to ensure that our community continues to have drinking water during these excessively hot days. Save water, stay hydrated and check on your neighbors. Keep up the good work!
F The SOS Child Advocacy Center, which was awarded reaccreditation by the National Children’s Alliance. The CAC does such important work to protect and support children facing abuse in Emporia and surrounding areas.
F The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce Government Matters Committee and the League of Women Voters, who will host a candidate forum for the upcoming Emporia Public School Board of Education and Emporia City Commission election. Being an informed voter is part of our civil obligations and the only way we get a say in the future of our community. Thank you to the organizers for hosting this important forum. Get out and VOTE, Emporia!
F The recently selected 36th Class of Leadership Emporia, which allows participants to explore skills and techniques to work with others, across factions, to create an environment for the better and ways of engaging the unusual voices that are often not heard. Thank you for stepping up to be leaders and changemakers in our community!
F The Emporia State volleyball team, which earned the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award from the American Volleyball Coaches Association for the 12th consecutive year. This is the 19th time in the last 21 years the Hornets have been honored.
F Emporia State University and Flint Hills Technical College students, who started a new year this week. Good luck and best wishes for a great semester to all!
Shayla Gaulding
Reporter
(0) comments
