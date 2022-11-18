If progress is measured by the depth of success in the postseason, then Chase County High School football progressed in 2022.
Last year, the Bulldogs (8-2 in 2021) fell to Sedan High School in the state regionals. This season, Chase County lost to Little River in a sectional matchup, posting a 9-2 record.
The Bulldogs seemed to be on a state-title game trajectory, but nothing is a given in the postseason. Nevertheless, Chase County put together an accomplished 2022 campaign.
It started with senior quarterback Mitch Budke, who amassed nearly 2,400 yards on the ground, averaging 10.75 yards per carry. He also brought the rock to the house 43 times. Yeah, 43 times.
Budke also got busy on defense, recording 154 season tackles, two interceptions, three fumble recoveries and one defensive touchdown. But senior Cal Kohlmeier was probably the defensive MVP. He collected 86 tackles, 13 for a loss, eight sacks, three fumble recoveries and one defensive TD.
The Bulldogs will return a host of key players next season, with juniors Brock Griffin and Tag Groh leading the way. Both players are crucial two-way starters. Groh asserted himself on the offensive side of the ball in 2022, scoring four touchdowns on seven receptions with 273 total yards. But it was on defense where he really made a mark. The defensive back registered five picks, one for a TD, and made 44 tackles. Griffin rushed for 10 touchdowns, averaging nine yards per carry, and racked up 117 tackles from his linebacker position, which was second best on the team.
As a team, Chase County passed for 48 yards per game but gave up about 75 passing yards to opponents. On the ground, the Bulldogs averaged 317 yards per game, holding teams to 131 yards per contest. They scored 70 TDs, while their competition found the end zone 32 times. The Bulldogs impressively won the turnover battle, losing the ball on six occasions but taking it away 21 times.
Chase County will have to find a way to make up for the loss of Budke’s offensive production and Kohlmeier’s presence on defense. They have nine months to figure it out.
