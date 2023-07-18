A special book sale is set for this weekend, courtesy of the Friends of the Library.
The sale is set for 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. July 21 - 22 at 618 Mechanic St., just north of the library. The sale is open to everyone.
According to a written release, the Friends of the Library host several book sales each year, with proceeds supporting the Emporia Public Library. Book sale proceeds help fund Kids’ Koncerts, the free Book Page magazine, book club book purchases, phone chargers that are available in the library, and more.
The mission of the Friends of the Emporia Public Library is to provide support for the library’s programs, help the library achieve its mission, and to be an advocate within the community in support of the library.
For more information and to join the Friends of the Emporia Public Library, please email friends@emporialibrary.org, visit the website at emporialibrary.org/epl-friends, or stop by the Emporia Public Library at 110 E. Sixth Ave.
