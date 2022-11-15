The Emporia Gazette
College basketball season is here, and the Emporia State women’s team won its first two games of the season in the MIAA-GAC Challenge in Searcy, Ark. over the weekend.
On Friday, the team forced 31 turnovers on the way to a 58-57 win at Harding. The Lady Hornets scored the first points of the season on a three-pointer from Victoria Price 58 seconds into the game. They would not get another field goal until less than a minute remained in the quarter. Faith Paramore hit a three with 55 seconds left to give the Lady Hornets and 10-9 lead and Ehlaina Hartman followed with a steal and layup as Emporia State took a 12-9 lead after a quarter.
Tre’Zure Jobe grabbed a defensive rebound and went coast to coast to give the Lady Hornets a 20-12 lead with 6:58 left. Jobe hit a three-pointer with 5:57 left in the half to give Emporia State their biggest lead of the night at 23-14. The Bisons would end the half on an 8-3 run as the Lady Hornets led 26-22 at the break.
Harding scored the first four points of the second half to tie the game at 26 just 90 seconds into the third quarter. Sage Hawley hit two free throws with 6:39 left in the quarter to give Harding a 31-30 lead. They would take their biggest lead of the game with 3:51 left in the third on a put-back by Hawley to make it 40-36 Harding. The Lady Hornets ended the quarter on a 6-2 run with Jobe scoring with 21 seconds left as the teams went to the fourth quarter tied at 42.
The Lady Hornets extended the run to 13-4 to start the fourth quarter as Maary Lakes scored inside to give ESU a 49-44 lead with 6:10 left in the game. Hartman hit a free throw with 4:53 left to put Emporia State up by eight at 55-47. The Bisons scored the next six points to pull within 55-53 with 2:05 left. Price hit one of two free throws with 1:27 left to make it 56-53. Hawley was fouled as she grabbed her 21st rebound and hit both free throws with 58.0 seconds left to pull Harding within 56-55. With the shot clock running down, Faith Paramore missed a three-pointer for the Lady Hornets but Price grabbed the rebound and scored with 29.1 seconds left to give ESU a three-point lead.
Emporia State played strong defense on the three-point line and Jacie Evans drove to score on a layup with 2.4 seconds left to pull Harding within 58-57. The Lady Hornets called a timeout to advance the ball to the front court. Jobe was fouled with 0.5 seconds left but it was just the fourth of the period on Harding. Emporia State inbounded the ball as the clock ran out to secure their 40th season-opening win in 49 seasons of competition.
Jobe led Emporia State with 18 points and five steals while Victoria Price had 17 points, five rebounds and a career-high seven steals. Emporia State forced 31 Harding turnovers and had a 26-4 advantage in points off turnovers.
On Saturday, the Lady Hornets defeated Henderson State, 79-51. After a miss from each team to open the game, Jobe recorded her first of four steals in the game before hitting a mid-range jump shot to put Emporia State ahead 2-0. Following a Sydney Tinner basket to tie the score 8-8 with six minutes remaining in the first quarter, the Reddies put together a 7-1 scoring run to lead the Lady Hornets 15-9. Over the final three minutes of the quarter, the Lady Hornets rattled off an 8-0 scoring run thanks to a pair of baskets from both Price and Katie Horyna as they led 17-15 after one quarter.
Henderson State scored first in the second quarter before the first Lady Hornet three was knocked down by Paramore to reclaim the lead, 20-17. After the two teams traded points with the score tied at 26, the Lady Hornets took a lead they would not relinquish for the remainder of the game. Emporia State closed the first half on an 11-2 scoring run that included four points from Jobe and three points from Stevie Stinchcomb.
In the second half, the Lady Hornets outscored the Reddies 42-23 including 20-7 in the final quarter. Emporia State held Henderson State to just 29% shooting in the second half, including just 19% from beyond the arc. In the third quarter alone, the Lady Hornets made four of their six three-pointers, including a pair of triples from Sydney Tinner. Emporia State started the fourth quarter by scoring 11 straight points as they were able to close out the Reddies with a 79-51 victory to improve to 2-0 on the season.
Emporia State controlled much of the game after the end of the first quarter and outnumbered the Reddies in multiple areas. The Lady Hornets outrebounded the Reddies 44-27 and recorded 16 second-chance points to just two for Henderson State. In addition to controlling the boards, Emporia State forced 22 turnovers and outscored Henderson State 16-7 in fast break points.
Emporia State will travel to Springfield, Mo. on Saturday, Nov. 19 to take on Drury from O’Reilly Family Event Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
