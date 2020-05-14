Moore Roofing Offering Financing

Only Moore Roofing of Emporia offers 12 months financing or longer if needed. Mitch Moore is a certified Atlas Pro shingle installer. 

Roofing and Guttering Done Right!

Whether you need a new roof installation, new gutters,

or a small roofing repair, we have the expertise to get

the job done. Moore Roofing provides both commercial

and residential service in Emporia, Kansas and

surrounding area.

Founder Mitch Moore brings over 19 years of

experience in the roofing industry, and a reputation as

one Kansas’s leading roofing experts. Our team is

committed to proving the highest level of quality work

and unmatched customer service.

At Moore Roofing, we install Atlas Pinnacle® Pristine

and StormMaster® Core4 shingles. Both offer the curb

appeal you’re looking for with the lifetime protection

your home deserves.

From high wind damage to black streaks caused by

algae, all Atlas shingles are backed by industry-leading

warranty coverage.

The Pinnacle Pristine® shingles have 19 long-lasting

colors to choose from, and StormMaster® shingles

come in 6-10 colors depending on the style.

If you’re looking for the ultimate in protection, choose

the StormMaster® shingles. They're class 4, which

means they're high impact resistant. StormMaster®

shingles offer the highest level protection from Kansas

wind and hail, and can even save you up to 25% on

your home insurance premiums!

Insurance companies love Class 4 shingles because of

the durability and longer lifespan, insurance companies

prefer Class 4 shingles in regions that experience

significant storm damage or harsh conditions (like

Kansas).

A Class 4 roofing system can save you up to 25% on

your home insurance premiums. You’ll save money

year after year, AND your roof will last longer and

protect your home better.

If you are building a new house or need to replace your

current gutters, Moore Roofing can help. We offer the

best gutter products from Senox and Rainstamp. Our

seamless aluminum gutters are a popular choice.

Seamless aluminum is affordable, leak proof and easy

to maintain. Aside from that, aluminum gutters do not

rust. We also offer shop built gutters for custom

solutions, as well as gutter guards.

Prevent leaves and debris from clogging your gutters

with gutter guards! Moore Roofing provides

professional installation of gutter guards from UltraFlo.

UltraFlo guards lock snugly into 5” or 6“ gutters,

allowing water to drain through, while debris is

suspended on top of the panel. Air circulation from

above and below allows the leaves and debris to dry up

and blow away in the wind. With UltraFlo, there is no

lifting or penetration of your roof shingles. UltraFlo

will not void any roof warranties.

• Wide variety of shingles

• Reputable metal roofing

• Roof repair and maintenance

• Homes, garages, barns and out buildings

• Complete tear-offs

• Re-decking

• Replacements for rotting wood if there is rot

• Insurance claims handled

• No Mess Guarantee

• 5 Year Additional Warranty

In addition to the duration of the manufacturer’s warranty, we

extend another 5 years of warranted labor. You can be fully

confident that you’re getting a reliable roof over your head!

• End dangerous gutter cleaning

• Keep your gutters free-flowing

• Add years of life to your gutter system

• 5” seamless aluminum gutters

• 29 available colors

• 50 year paint warranty

• 100% U.S. Made materials!!

Now available ONLY from Moore Roofing!

12 months Interest FREE Financing

Or choose extended financing for 84 or 120 months. Apply at Moore Roofing or

contact our lending partner, GreenSky, at 866-936-0602.

