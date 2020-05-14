Roofing and Guttering Done Right!
Whether you need a new roof installation, new gutters,
or a small roofing repair, we have the expertise to get
the job done. Moore Roofing provides both commercial
and residential service in Emporia, Kansas and
surrounding area.
Founder Mitch Moore brings over 19 years of
experience in the roofing industry, and a reputation as
one Kansas’s leading roofing experts. Our team is
committed to proving the highest level of quality work
and unmatched customer service.
At Moore Roofing, we install Atlas Pinnacle® Pristine
and StormMaster® Core4 shingles. Both offer the curb
appeal you’re looking for with the lifetime protection
your home deserves.
From high wind damage to black streaks caused by
algae, all Atlas shingles are backed by industry-leading
warranty coverage.
The Pinnacle Pristine® shingles have 19 long-lasting
colors to choose from, and StormMaster® shingles
come in 6-10 colors depending on the style.
If you’re looking for the ultimate in protection, choose
the StormMaster® shingles. They're class 4, which
means they're high impact resistant. StormMaster®
shingles offer the highest level protection from Kansas
wind and hail, and can even save you up to 25% on
your home insurance premiums!
Insurance companies love Class 4 shingles because of
the durability and longer lifespan, insurance companies
prefer Class 4 shingles in regions that experience
significant storm damage or harsh conditions (like
Kansas).
A Class 4 roofing system can save you up to 25% on
your home insurance premiums. You’ll save money
year after year, AND your roof will last longer and
protect your home better.
If you are building a new house or need to replace your
current gutters, Moore Roofing can help. We offer the
best gutter products from Senox and Rainstamp. Our
seamless aluminum gutters are a popular choice.
Seamless aluminum is affordable, leak proof and easy
to maintain. Aside from that, aluminum gutters do not
rust. We also offer shop built gutters for custom
solutions, as well as gutter guards.
Prevent leaves and debris from clogging your gutters
with gutter guards! Moore Roofing provides
professional installation of gutter guards from UltraFlo.
UltraFlo guards lock snugly into 5” or 6“ gutters,
allowing water to drain through, while debris is
suspended on top of the panel. Air circulation from
above and below allows the leaves and debris to dry up
and blow away in the wind. With UltraFlo, there is no
lifting or penetration of your roof shingles. UltraFlo
will not void any roof warranties.
• Wide variety of shingles
• Reputable metal roofing
• Roof repair and maintenance
• Homes, garages, barns and out buildings
• Complete tear-offs
• Re-decking
• Replacements for rotting wood if there is rot
• Insurance claims handled
• No Mess Guarantee
• 5 Year Additional Warranty
In addition to the duration of the manufacturer’s warranty, we
extend another 5 years of warranted labor. You can be fully
confident that you’re getting a reliable roof over your head!
• End dangerous gutter cleaning
• Keep your gutters free-flowing
• Add years of life to your gutter system
• 5” seamless aluminum gutters
• 29 available colors
• 50 year paint warranty
• 100% U.S. Made materials!!
Now available ONLY from Moore Roofing!
12 months Interest FREE Financing
Or choose extended financing for 84 or 120 months. Apply at Moore Roofing or
contact our lending partner, GreenSky, at 866-936-0602.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.