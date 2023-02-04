Spaghetti Dinner
A spaghetti and meatball dinner to benefit the Emporia Community Children’s Choir will be held Sunday, Feb. 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the St Mark’s Lutheran Church located at 1508 West Twelfth for a free-will donation.
For more information please contact Anna Ryan at annaryan333@gmail.com
Pancake feed
C4 Food Pantry and St. Anthony Catholic Church will host a pancake feed from 7 - 11 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at St. Anthony Hall in Strong City. All-you-can-eat pancakes, link sausages, fresh fruit, muffins, cinnamon rolls, coffee, juice, milk and drinks for a free-will offering. Funds raised benefit the family of Dawn and Jerry Robinson for medical expenses.
Church dinner
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church is having a spaghetti dinner from 11:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m. Feb. 5, at the church, located at 1508 W. 12th Ave. All proceeds from the dinner will go to the Emporia Children’s Choir. Menu includes spaghetti, salad, garlic bread and dessert. Free will offerings will be accepted.
Divorce Care
Divorce Care is a program that is designed to help those who have experienced the trauma of a divorce, or those who are contemplating a divorce. The program will meets from 6 — 8 p.m. each Sunday between now — April 23, excluding Feb. 12 and April 9, at New Life Christian Church of Emporia, 1505 Road 175, Emporia. Registration is helpful, but not mandatory. To register, you can call 620-342-1144 or email nlccoe@nlccoe.com.
Kidzoocation Love Bugs
The David Traylor Zoo of Emporia will offer a Kidzoocation for children ages 4 — 7 at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. Come out for a story, craft and snack. Price is $3 for Emporia Friends of the Zoo members and $5 for non-members. To register, call 620-341-4365.
Model T Ford Club to meet
The Model T Ford Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, in the conference room of the Coffey County Library — Burlington Branch, 410 Juniatta St., Burlington.
Beef Lasagna will be served, please bring a dish to compliment the meal that will be eaten before the meeting.
The meetings are a time to share experiences and information about the Model T’s. Members will report on the special events that they’ve recently attended. Reports from members who attended the Winter Clinic in McPherson on Jan. 21. Other business includes an update on other plans for the MTFCA National Tour set for June 18 — 23, 2023 in Manhatta.
For additional information call Bud Redding at 785-733-2124.
Lyon County Democrats meet
The Lyon County Democrats will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at the Lyon County Courthouse annex, 402 Commercial St. Precinct committee persons are asked to report at 6:15 p.m. for a short business session to approve business items.
Discussion includes a legislative update on pending legislation, education bills and voter suppression efforts. Current and new members encouraged to attend.
Kansans for Constitutional Integrity to meet
The Kansans for Constitutional Integrity will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, in the large meeting room at the Lyon County Courthouse annex, 402 Commercial Street. The topic is “The Unique Kansas Connection: An Article V Convention to Roe v. Wade.”
Lyon County Republicans Meet
The Lyon County Republicans will have an education panel at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Lyon County Courthouse Annex. The panel will consist of Deena Horst, district 6 representative of the Kansas State School of Education. Educators and professionals from public and private schools will also discuss the latest issues and challenges to education in the area.
For more information, please contact Chairman Larry Ellis 620-412-7671.
Legislative dialogue scheduled
The Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce Government Matters Committee and League of Women Voters will host the first legislative dialogue for this session on Saturday, Feb. 18, in the conference rooms at Flint Hills Technical College, 3301 W. 18th Ave. Coffee will be available at 8 a.m. with the Dialogue beginning at 8:30 a.m. Senator Jeff Longbine and Representatives Dr. Duane Droge, Mark Schreiber, and Eric Smith have been invited to participate.
EARSP meets
Emporia Area Retired School Personnel will meet at 11:45 a.m. Feb. 10, at the Emporia Recreation Center community room. Local author Jerilynn Henrikson will present “From Idea to Book — the Creative Pen.”
GriefShare Support Group
The First United Methodist Church at 823 Merchant St. in Emporia would like to extend an invitation to anyone who is grieving the loss of someone close to them, by attending a GriefShare Support Group seminar which will be starting on Feb. 6. The seminar will be held each Monday evening from 6:30 to 8 p.m. through May 1. Please contact the church at 620-342-6186 for more information.
EFOZ roundup
The 2023 EFOZ Roundup benefiting the David Traylor Zoo of Emporia is 6 p.m. March 3, at the Anderson Building on the Lyon County Fairgrounds. Hors d’oeurvres and a cash bar, plus silent and live auctions throughout the evening. Come out and support the zoo. Tickets are $30 a person or $240 for a table. Reserve tables by calling 620-341-4365, online at www.emporiazoo.org, or from any board members.
Pancake breakfast
Troop 157 will host an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast from 6 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at First Christian Church, 202 W. 12th Ave. Admission is $6. All proceeds benefit the scouts of Troop 157.
Community Blood Drives
A number of blood drives are happening in the Emporia area.
Feb. 2 – Emporia In Honor of Annie Harrison – First United Methodist Church from 12 – 5 pm
Feb. 6 – Emporia Middle School – First Church of the Nazarene from 9 am – 2 pm
Feb. 16 – Emporia State University – Memorial Union Ballroom from 11 am – 5 pm
Feb. 17 – Emporia State University – Memorial Union Ballroom from 10 am – 4 pm
Feb. 27 – Emporia Logan Avenue Elementary School – School Gym – 2 – 6 pm
Feb. 28 – Emporia Walnut Elementary – School Gym – 1:30 – 6:30 pm
