Oct 10, 1920: “Roxie,” Will Johnson’s (and Wm. Hartman’s) handsome and sensible bird dog had to be killed the other day on account of blood poisoning. “Roxie” will be missed by many people as he had more sense than many people and was DECENT.
You see, Roxie hunted with everyone regardless of race as early as 1910 and loved to hunt with Elijah Kluke, a Black man, who came to the Hartman farm to hunt with Roxie and borrow a gun. (He did have to bring his own shells). Elijah loved to watch, as did other folks, while William Hartman was shooting his new Winchester 1893 (no mistake it was a prototype 1897) pump action 12 gauge shotgun.
Elijah knew that Wm. Hartman was a fearless abolitionist even though he and his family lived outside the slave sympathizing town of Atchison, but did they ever love to hunt quail for sport and for food.
The sport of quail hunting was becoming ever more popular. The Hartmans had a twist to going hunting. They did so off of steady mules and or on horseback.
Even though Roxie was a decent sort he really did know that he was important as can be seen from the picture of him standing proudly in the 1910 picture. Folks in Oklahoma even paid for Roxie to come see them at their quail camp. In addition he sired some fine puppies on his visit.
But, “the pure quill” was seeing a crew of expert hunters on their fine mules out chasing and shooting quail from mule or horseback over famous Roxie right here in Kansas. There were some fine mules to be found on Hartman’s small farm. And everybody knows mules are finer than a horse to hunt off of as they are steady of foot and just not as high strung. After all, we would not send our fine mules to Europe as they were our secret weapon in World War I. Warren Hartman often spoke of Wild Bill and Annie Oakley shooting off horseback during their circus parade that came to Atchison. Him seeing Annie Oakley at the circus inspired Warren to become a champion blue-rock trap shot.
But the sport didn’t end with the last shot. One had to go to the chuck wagon and the first thing to do was to string up one’s quail that were harvested.
Nothing was finer than to eat fresh quail that was not overcooked, prepared in a Dutch oven with biscuits and gravy over a campfire. And don’t forget the quail heart and liver for the wonderful white gravy. And Elijah was always invited, not to cook, but to eat with Roxie and the crew. You know if you didn’t like eating with Elijah you sure could leave the Hartman place and never expect to hunt there again.
Strange traditions are hard to break. Up through the 60s my father Warren Hartman would always “string up” his harvest to admire them before cleaning his harvest. The limit then was 10 quail each a day and they were easy to get.
You know I think that I must go out and “string up” some quail before it is too late. If I only had a “Roxie” it would be a wonderful task!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.