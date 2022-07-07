Lisa and Scott Hayes are the 2022 United Way of the Flint Hills Campaign Drive co-chairs, UWFH announced Thursday.
The couple will join United Way staff, volunteers, and corporate and community partners in helping to improve the education, health, and financial stability of residents in Chase, Coffey, Greenwood, Lyon, Morris, Osage, Wabaunsee, and Woodson counties.
Lisa Hayes is a captain with the Emporia Police Department and currently the commander of the investigations division. She began her career with the Emporia Police Department as an animal control officer in 1998 and became a patrol officer in 2000.
Hayes was promoted to detective in 2005, working in the investigations division until she attained the rank of patrol sergeant in 2012. She served as the department’s administrative sergeant from 2014-2021.
Hayes is from Melvern, and holds a degree from Allen County Community College, with additional education from Emporia State University. She has lived in the Emporia-area for 24 years. She is passionate about family and serving the Emporia community.
“During my career in law enforcement and in serving the community, I've had the opportunity to work hand-in-hand with many of the United Way of the Flint Hills' Community Partners, but also work directly with community members that have benefited from their services,” Lisa Hayes said. “Being the drive co-chairs provides us both with an opportunity to meet even more of the Community Partners, while being directly involved in bringing those services to all of our communities.”
Scott Hayes has been the Program Director at Emporia's Radio Stations since 2010; where he's been an on-air personality since 2001. He was the play-by-play voice of The Area High School Game of the Week, on Country 101.7, from 2001 - 2019.
Scott Hayes has been heavily involved in fundraising for Special Olympics Kansas, participating in the Polar Plunge six times and serving on the Polar Plunge planning committee for over a decade. Scott is serving his third term as a member of the Lyon County Extension Public Development Committee. He is currently in his first term on the United Way of the Flint Hills board.
He holds a BA of Mass Communication from Texas State University. Born in Colorado Springs, Colo., Scott grew up in Schertz, Texas and served in the Army Reserves for six-and-a-half years.
“Lisa and I are honored, and humbled, to be selected as this year's Drive Co-Chairs,” Scott Hayes said. “The work of United Way ripples through the eight counties it serves, making each one stronger. Lisa and I are excited for the opportunity to carry United Way's message, and to continue to strengthen each community.”
United Way CEO Mickey Edwards said the Scott and Lisa Hayes were a great choice for campaign co-chairs.
“Our community is truly fortunate to have Scott and Lisa as neighbors and community advocates,” Edwards said. “They have given so much to the community through their professions and volunteer roles. We are excited to collaborate with them in our upcoming campaign. Their leadership will no doubt make this a successful year for the United Way.”
The Hayes have two sons, Clay (23) & Chris (22); and a daughter, Kaylyn (19). They also have three dogs.
To participate in the campaign through volunteering or by donating, please go to uwfh.org/donate.
