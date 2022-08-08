The Lyon County Fair is underway, with dozens of attendees flocking to the carnival, 4-H exhibitions, livestock shows, and grandstand events.
The Lyon County Fair Livestock Auction took place Monday, Aug. 8 at 6 p.m. at the show barn, but many grandstand events are still to come.
Mutton Bustin’ starts today at 7:30 p.m. with Buck, Rumble & Roll following at 8 p.m.
Wednesday, the 4-H rodeo begins at 6 p.m. and Thursday the Antique Tractor pull begins at 7 p.m. Admission to both events is free.
To finish out the week, the Truck & Tractor Pull begins Friday at 7 p.m. and the Demolition Derby begins Saturday at 7 p.m.
