An architect from Alloy Architects from Wichita was present at the USD #386 monthly board meeting Monday night to present some preliminary plans, costs and additional information for plans for a weight room expansion and the construction of a new Ag building.
Options for each project were presented to the board, but with the proposals came more questions. The options presented also came with hefty price tags and Board Member Jeff Williams inquired if there was any way these projects could be done for a lesser amount. There was a lot of conversation about different options and while the amounts seemed high, the representative from the company said that there had been a lot of contingencies put into place because of the rising prices and current economic times.
It was also made clear that these prices were just estimates based on historical data of other projects of this nature. The firm indicated that final bids would come from the contractors on what the final costs of the anticipated improvements would be. It was left that the architect would have several different contractors take a look at the plans to get a clearer picture of costs to bring back to the board for consideration.
The drawing shows the projected Ag Building that would set behind the school. It also shows two additions for consideration which are the two options for the weight room. Option #1 is adding on to the new (small) gym to the south. The second Option #2 would be constructing a new entrance where the existing south entrance is with a weight room and making the commons area larger. The projected cost for the Ag building is 1.2 million. The addition of adding on to the new gym is estimated to cost $825,000 while the reconstruction of the South entrance and addition comes in at an estimated cost of 1.6 million.
In other news, the board tabled setting the lunch prices for the upcoming school year until next month. More information is needed and, in an effort, to save the board time by having to adjust prices later, Jowers asked them to hold off until he had the appropriate information necessary to set the prices.
The board also voted to have Ty Gaines continue on as the school board representative and Jenn Boles the staff representative to serve another year on the Madison Recreation Commission. Motion passed 6-0-1 with Gaine’s abstaining.
Jowers and Tammy Baird both gave administrative reports in which some of the highlights were looking for feedback from the board about what items they felt needed to be expanded on or addressed for strategic planning, discussing summer maintenance that is being done in both buildings, Summer Zone which is being attended by over 40 kids and where things stand with the sewer issue at the elementary school. Jowers has been in touch with several companies and is looking to find one who is willing to get the repairs done immediately.
The district was able to sell three busses and have signed a lease for a new one that should be arriving anytime. Jowers was recently contacted about an electric emissions grant that would provide funding for an electric bus and the plug stations. They will look more into this grant to see if this would even be an option the board would want to consider if it’s feasible.
After a 30-minute executive session, the board moved to accept Lora McDonald’s resignation as Elementary Music & Band teacher. Motion carried 6-1 with Jannette Luthi opposing. They also moved to non-renew Samantha Watts for the 2022-2023 school year from her Social Science teaching position with a 6-1 vote, Jennifer Watts voted against the motion.
The meeting was adjourned at 7:33 p.m. The next board meeting will be held on July 11th at 6 p.m.
