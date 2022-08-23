More than 16% of Lyon County residents are aged 65 and older. That’s 5,000 senior citizens: a larger age group, percentage-wise, than any other except the 20-29 year olds. These older adults are actively involved in making our communities better places to live.
The Retired Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) provides volunteer opportunities to people aged 55 and older who are seeking ways to give of their time and talents close to home. Flint Hills RSVP program director Kitty Hamilton notes that a major project is delivering Meals on Wheels every Monday through Friday.
More than 140 area RSVP volunteers provide Friendship Meal delivery, Senior-to-Senior phone chats, Senior Health Insurance Counseling for Kansas (SHICK) counseling, food pantry drives and staffing, Volunteer Patrol tasks as assigned by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, and more right here in the Lyon County area.
“RSVP volunteers provide a wealth of experience, skills and wisdom to most of the food pantries and social service clubs in Lyon County,” Hamilton said. “We partner with over 30 community organizations and are always open to adding new collaborations.”
RSVP volunteers choose their own opportunities and availability. Volunteers with the program can serve as few as two hours per year, although some volunteer for 20 or more hours each week. The program, under the umbrella of the North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging, Inc., provides free supplemental accident insurance, along with recognition and respect for the important work carried out by volunteers.
“When I started this job, I thought it would be similar to past experiences … but very quickly, I learned that RSVP is a flipped upside down version of any volunteer program I was familiar with. The focus is on the volunteer,” Hamilton emphasized, “not the community outcome. We love great outcomes! But the volunteer is our first priority.”
RSVP fosters a strong sense of connection among the volunteers, helping to allay the risk of older community members becoming isolated. Statistically, one in three older Americans lives alone. Loneliness is more dangerous than obesity, and is as damaging to health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. The simple act of reaching out to others can begin the process of renewed engagement.
Hamilton said that volunteer drivers are urgently needed for Meals on Wheels delivery. Monday - Friday, 200 hot and nutritious lunches are delivered to older community members. Twelve drivers are needed each day. Each volunteer driver has 10 to 15 stops on their route, which takes about one hour to complete. Drivers can commit to daily, weekly, or even just once a month delivery schedules.
“We will work with your availability,” Hamilton said. “Many of our clients report that their meal delivery driver may be the only person they see for days. Our drivers are the extra sets of eyes and ears for many of our most frail and elderly community members.”
RSVP volunteers can also receive training to become SHICK counselors. They learn to provide assistance with selecting or changing Medicare and Medigap plans and long-term care insurance. Both online and in-person opportunities are available. Hamilton noted that she is also looking for more leaders for wellness activities such as fall prevention and tai chi. Flint Hills RSVP volunteers are active in communities across the area, including Emporia, Hartford and Admire.
For more information about Flint Hills RSVP, contact Kitty Hamilton at 620-340-8001, email rsvp@ncfhaaa.com, or stop by the RSVP office at the Friendship Center, 221 W. Logan Ave., in Emporia, between 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday - Friday.
