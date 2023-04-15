Special to The Leader-News

Students from the Chase County Junior Senior High School took home awards at the Flinthills League Art Show held in Mission Valley April 3. The students, under the tutelage of art teacher Hugo Escobar were awarded the following:

Charcoal

2nd place — Hadison Hatcher

Honorable mention — Micayla Simpson

Pencil

3rd place — Daysha Schickel

Colored Pencil

Honorable mention — Lyida Filinger

Acrylic/Oil Painting

Honorable mention — Kassidy Budke

Ink

3rd place — John Paul

Ceramic Sculpture

2nd place — Rhyland Haid

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.