Special to The Leader-News
Students from the Chase County Junior Senior High School took home awards at the Flinthills League Art Show held in Mission Valley April 3. The students, under the tutelage of art teacher Hugo Escobar were awarded the following:
Charcoal
2nd place — Hadison Hatcher
Honorable mention — Micayla Simpson
Pencil
3rd place — Daysha Schickel
Colored Pencil
Honorable mention — Lyida Filinger
Acrylic/Oil Painting
Honorable mention — Kassidy Budke
Ink
3rd place — John Paul
Ceramic Sculpture
2nd place — Rhyland Haid
