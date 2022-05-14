Courtesy ESU Athletics
Emporia State will be sending a select group of athletes to Kearney, Neb. for the Loper Twilight last chance qualifier.
The Hornets had eight All-MIAA performers, six provisional qualifiers, and three marks in the Emporia State all-time top five list at the 2022 MIAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships.
Juwan Johnson finished third in the 100m with a time of 10.50 after running a PR of 10.44 in the prelims on Saturday. He ran 21.44 to place seventh in the 200m and finished the day by splitting 47.00 on the anchor leg of the 4x400m relay team that ran a provisional qualifying mark of 3:11.68 as the foursome of Guy Ramos, Hayden Goodpaster, Jack Watson and Johnson finished in third place.
Travis Morrison threw 16.49m (54-01.25) to finish third in the men’s shot put.
Chase Rooney ran 53.60 and edged out Davion Scott by .003 seconds to place fourth with Scott in fifth in the 400m hurdles. Brock Merz was clocked in 54.56 to place seventh.
The 4x100m relay team of Watson, Juwan Johnson, Billy Ross Jr., and Ramos ran 41.73 to place fifth.
Josiah Driggers rounded out the Sunday scoring with a seventh place showing at 14.06m (46-01.50) in the men’s triple jump.
To highlight the depth of the MIAA, Aiden Hicks had a provisional qualifying throw of 60.01m (196-10) and finished 12th in the men’s javelin.
After finishing fifth in the hammer on Saturday Holly Brockmeir had huge PR in the women’s javelin to start the day. She threw 45.59m (149-07) to place fifth with the second longest javelin throw in Emporia State history.
Abigael Reid came back after placing fourth in the heptathlon with a provisional qualifier on Saturday to place fifth with a personal best and provisional qualifier of 1:01.87 in the 400m hurdles. It is the third best time in Emporia State history. She also led off the 4x400m relay team that placed seventh. She was joined by Jasmine Hurla, Hollie Marlow and Makenzie Owings to run a season’s best 3:50.26 to wrap up the meet.
Chloe Thakker cleared 1.62m (5-3.75) to place seventh and Grace Jacobs got over 1.57m (5-1.75) to place eighth in the high jump.
As a team the Emporia State men placed ninth and the women tenth overall.
Steven Blocker is in his 11th year as the head coach for the Emporia State men’s and women’s track and field programs. He served as an assistant with the Hornets beginning in 2009 working primarily with the sprinters, jumpers and multi-event athletes. He has produced 64 All-Americans and 42 MIAA Champions as a head coach after coaching 14 All-Americans, six MIAA Champions and an NCAA Division II National Champion as an assistant at ESU.
The list of participants for the 2022 NCAA Division II Track & Field National Championships will be announced on Tuesday, May 17. The NCAA Championships will be held May 26-28 at Grand Valley State in Allendale, Mich.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.