Dorothy Mildred Mayer, 91, of Emporia, died Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Holiday Resort Care Center in Emporia.
Dorothy was born May 16, 1928 in Emporia the daughter of James H. and Bessie (Berlin) King. She was a farm wife and homemaker. Dorothy was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Order of the Eastern Star and a 40 year member of the WBCA Bowling Congress. She enjoyed bowling and spending time with her grandchildren and family.
On January 14, 1951 Dorothy married William V. Mayer in Emporia. He died April 6, 2008 in Emporia. She is survived by sons, Charles Mayer and wife Kelly of Emporia, Jay Mayer and wife Nancy of Emporia, Steve Mayer of Emporia; daughter, Sue Woods and husband Eddie of Emporia; grandchildren, Angie McJunkin and husband Jared, Melissa Mayer, Kevin Mayer and wife Sheri, Rebecca Steinke and husband Scott, Andrea Cisco and husband Rocky, Travis Mayer, Chance Miller and wife Caylie, Megan Miller and husband Jake, Mindy Woods and 15 great-grandchildren. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Betty Davison; brothers, Ralph King, Bob King and Jim King.
Funeral services will be 10:00 A.M. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in Emporia. Interment will be in the Memorial Lawn Cemetery in Emporia. The family will receive friends from 7:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Friday, December 27, 2019 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holiday Resort Care Center to be used for the Therapy Department or the First United Methodist Church and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
