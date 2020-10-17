EDITOR’S NOTE: Each Friday, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back …
Clint Bowyer who announced his retirement after 16 years of racing in NASCAR. Bowyer had 10 wins during the course of his career. He will join Fox Broadcasting as race announcer next season.
Members of the Emporia Fire Department Honor Guard who presented the colors during the Kansas City Chiefs football game against the Oakland Raiders last Sunday.
Aaron Hammond who was recently announced as Emporia High School’s new softball coach. Hammond will replace Troy Chapman who spent 11 seasons leading the Spartans.
The Emporia Rotary Club which is currently selling tickets for its “Grab some Groceries” contest. The funds raised will help all the community projects they support, also allowing one winner to grab as many groceries as possible in five minutes. Tickets can be purchased at Good’s Cash Saver.
Emporia’s chapter of the League of Women Voters who have constantly been encouraging locals to register and update their information in order to vote in the Nov. 3 elections.
SOS, Inc. which was just awarded a $570,000 grant from the Victims of Crime Assistance Act. The funds will be used to provide much needed assistance for critical programming.
S&A Telephone which announced it will be expanding rural broadband by installing fiber optic cable to provide faster internet in Americus. This project has been made possible by a CARES Act Connectivity Emergency Response Grant and will start later this month with an eye on completion by the end of the year.
The Emporia Police Department Benefit Association for hosting the 4th Annual Lap the Lakes gravel ride. The event raises funds for scholarships to Camp Alexander. Cory Smith, Mike Reynolds, and Ryan Balkenhol arrived at the finish line at the same time, but unofficially decided that Reynolds would take first, Smith second, and Balkenhol would take third place.
