The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is asking travelers to buckle up for Thanksgiving trips.
Beginning today, Nov. 19 - Monday, Nov. 27, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office will join the Kansas Highway Patrol and many other law enforcement agencies across the state, in the Kansas “THANKGIVING SAFE ARRIVAL” traffic enforcement campaign.
Although all Kansas traffic laws will be enforced, this extra provision will be actively enforcing our occupant protection laws.
The agency will also provide education that serves as a reminder that “buckling up saves lives.”
“Buckle up,” said Deputy Jody Meyers in a press release. “Your friends and family are counting on you to arrive safely this Thanksgiving. Click it. Don’t risk it.”
The campaign is funded through a grant from the Kansas Department of Transportation.
