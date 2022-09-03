Yeager family celebrates five generations The Emporia Gazette Sep 3, 2022 Sep 3, 2022 Updated 49 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Standing: Brian Yeager, Paige Shaw Sitting: Karen Yeager, Bill Hanson and baby Hudson Yeager Courtesy photo Standing: Kelsey Yeager, Brian Yeager Sitting: Karen Yeager, Bill Hanson and Sapphire Risner Courtesy photo Standing: Brian Yeager, Paige Yeager, Aryelle Albright Sitting: Karen Yeager, Bill Hanson Courtesy photo Standing: Brian Yeager, Paige Shaw and Maisie Shaw Sitting: Karen Yeager, Bill Hanson Courtesy photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Emporia GazetteThe Yeager family recently celebrated the gathering of five generations. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Edition Emporia Gazette To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Readers Choice Awards Special Section celebrating the winners of the 2022 Emporia Gazette Readers Choice Awards. Congratulations to all the winners. READ NOW Real Estate Guide See what homes are for sale in the Emporia Real Estate Guide. Read Now Sallie Magazine Latest Edition of Sallie Magazine. READ NOW Emporia Living Magazine 2021 edition of Emporia Living Magazine. VIEW NOW Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesUPDATE: Teen injured in I-35 crashLyon County woman indicted for child pornGeorge L. WellsUPDATE: Fire on West 15th Avenue injures oneHess honored as outstanding KSU alumFour serious counts dropped in home invasion caseLongtime shelter dog finds forever home in EmporiaBattery complaint filed after football investigationShirley Jo KruegerMinor injuries reported after two vehicle crash Saturday Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedRecognizing Corruption (45)Emporia private school teacher fired after organizing Vote No rally (33)Founding Fathers' Thoughts for Today (22)Pot pusher punished with probation (12)The People Speak (12)Value Them Both recount is an 'Animal House' moment for Kansas politics (11)Kansans: Speak Up. The Future of Our Women and Economy Rely on It (6)Disturbance involving pro disc golfer being monitored (4)Gas price plunging: $3.50 in Greenwood (4)Lyon County woman indicted for child porn (3)Corrected tax notices coming after 'vendor error' (3)UPDATE: Fire on West 15th Avenue injures one (3)UPDATE: Injury collision at Merchant Street crossing (3)Emporia water wins state taste test again (3)STEM-based workshop encourages creativity, problem-solving (2)Wings and Wheels Show set for next week at municipal airport (2)Emporia Public Library hires new director (2)Insight: A sticker of satisfaction (2)July home sales drop by one-third (2)Four serious counts dropped in home invasion case (1)Oliver under microscope as judicial commission meets (1)USD 252 Honor Flight program breaks fundraising record (1)James F. Muckenthaler (1)Federal money will plug Greenwood wells (1)UPDATE: Train blocking key crossing may move by nightfall (1)EHS football team under investigation for alleged misconduct (1)Home Financing Made Easy for YOU! (1)Jennifer Nicole Myers (1)'We just need more attorneys': Larson prepares to be Chief Judge (1)Evergy disconnection calls? Probably a scam (1)Now free, animal abuser jailed for violating probation (1)City of Emporia, Emporia Police Department seeking animal control officer (1)Federal grant will improve Flint Hills Trail (1)Glenn Edward Torrey (1) WAJK
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.