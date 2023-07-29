Recently the Methodist Church in Madison became affiliated with the Global Methodist Church and to celebrate that union, they are inviting the Madison community to gather on the lawn of the church on Aug. 6, 2023 at 5 p.m.
Free activities for adults and kids alike include a bouncy house, giant bubble making, and cornhole, as well as visiting with our neighbors. Entertainment and group singing will be led by local musician, Lora McDonald. A free meal of grilled hamburgers, hot dogs, and sides will be provided. (No to-go boxes, please!)
The Madison Global Methodist Church and their sister church, Ebenezer Global Methodist Church are excited about the changes being made. They are currently conducting a pastor search and are using speakers from within the congregations as well as guest speakers.
They are dedicated to their vision statement: “To teach and preach God’s Word, making disciples of Jesus Christ by growing a healthy Church; to include prayers, worship, proclamation, evangelism, and compassion.” Sunday School is held weekly at 9:45 a.m. and worship is at 11 a.m. All are welcome. If you have any questions, please contact Patricia Logan at 620-437-6319 or Mark Farthing at 620-490-0618.
