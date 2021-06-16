Emporia State Athletic Marketing brought home a Gold Award in the area of Fan Engagement Video in the National Association of Collegiate Marketing Administrators (NACMA) "Best Of" Awards program.
"We knew that Brett and his students did a great job of keeping our fans engaged under less-than-ideal conditions during the pandemic," said Emporia State Director of Athletics Kent Weiser. "This award just shows that the rest of the nation agrees with us."
Emporia State's Future Hornets video rose to the top of the nation for getting fans involved, whether at a game or not. The popular video was shown during selected media timeouts of Emporia State basketball games and featured fan-submitted photos of children in their best Hornet gear.
"We are honored to be recognized for our efforts, especially during the past year," said Assistant Athletic Director for External Operations Brett McLaughlin. "Trying to engage fans that at times were not able to be at the venue was a challenge, but Hornet Nation came through for us with plenty of shots of their Future Hornets and we can't wait for our fans to be back on site with us in full force starting this fall."
As defined by NACMA, a fan engagement video could not be an intro video and was judged on having a well-conceived, developed and consistent theme; the content delivered in an appealing and engaging way; and the video's creativity that has people talking about it after it is played.
Initiated in 2003, the NACMA "Best Of" Awards program honors outstanding achievement in marketing and promotions. Awards are presented in 16 categories, with each category divided into three groups based upon school size and conference affiliations to promote fairness. Emporia State's video was selected from over 700 submissions nationally this year.
NACMA Best of Fan Engagement Videos
Gold: Emporia State
Silver: Grand Valley State
Bronze: Missouri Western
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.