EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back…
All of the generous donors who gave blood to the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive. And the area first responders who make this a fun and successful event every year. You are all saving lives!
Larry Browning, who has dedicated 51 years of service to the Lyon County Fair Board.
Newman Regional Health Director of Anesthesiology Larry Finley, who was selected as a candidate for the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology 2023 Class of Fellows.
Michelle Margeson, who was selected as the new director of Ignite Emporia.
The USD 253 Department of Transportation and Emporia Fire Department for collaborating on a bus safety training exercise to ensure the safety of Emporia students in the event of a bus crash. School is starting soon; be alert and courteous when driving near school buses!
Emporia High School junior River Peters, who along with his team, won the 9th/10th Grade Boys Division at the Mid America Youth Basketball Nationals in Wichita this week. Way to go, River!
