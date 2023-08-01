Dynamic Discs is celebrating a little-known holiday in a big way this year, by giving away discs to new players this Saturday.
The giveaway coincides with National Disc Golf Day, which has been observed annually since 2016.
“We’re just hoping to create more awareness for disc golf and obviously the great city that we have that has a more disc golf courses per capita than almost anywhere in the world,” said Dynamic Discs founder Jeremy Rusco.
The plan, Rusco said, is to offer free discs to all new disc golfers at the Dynamic Discs Pro Shop, located at 912 Commercial St., between 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
“Anybody that comes into the Dynamic Discs Pro Shop, any new disc golfer — somebody who’s new to the sport and hasn’t played — we’ll give them their first disc to go out to a course and try it out,” he said. “We encourage first-time disc golfers to take their first round at Hammond Park because it’s a little more beginner friendly. It’s a nine-hole course and it only takes about 30 minutes to play. And, for the most part, it’s completely shaded.”
Once you get the hang of the sport at Hammond, Rusco said new players still have plenty of places to explore locally. Emporia has 14 disc golf courses, and six of those courses have 18 or more holes.
“Disc golf is great for all walks of life and all abilities,” he added. “The great thing about disc golf is the majority of the courses are free to play, which is certainly attractive and a benefit.”
It’s also a lot easier to pick up, unlike traditional ball golf.
“At least in my opinion, if you go to the traditional ball golf course and you don’t know what you’re doing and you don’t keep your shots in the fairway or on the greens, it can get a little intimidating out there. Maybe some of the other golfers out there might get a little frustrated with you.”
But with disc golf, Rusco said for the most part, everyone is out there to have a good time and help each other.
“We’ve got a great community for disc golf here and Emporia is one of the best, or arguably the best, since we were rated No. 1 for small town disc golf just a couple of years ago,” he said.
This year’s celebration comes off the heels of the City of Emporia’s historic investment of $300,000 over three years toward improvements at local disc golf courses and parks. The money will also hire a full-time groundskeeper whose job will be upkeep for the disc golf courses.
The funding is coming out of transient guest taxes, which are imposed in addition to the sales tax on the rental of rooms, lodging, or other sleeping accommodations.
“I was ecstatic to see the City of Emporia support disc golf in the coming years,” Rusco said.
He said it’s an important step for Emporia to be continually recognized as “the disc golf capital of the world.”
“We’re seeing [our courses] getting a little worn out, a little tired, due to the amount of traffic that we see,” he said. “We’re not keeping up with what we believe the disc golf courses should be elevated to, if we want to remain as the disc golf capital of the world. This is a destination for so many; it’s important that we continue to invest more into our disc golf courses.”
According to a 2020 economic impact study, disc golf events like the Glass Blown Open and Dynamic Discs Open bring in $2.8 million with lodging, food and beverage sales, transportation and retail sales.
“Those are dollars that are staying in Emporia,” Rusco said. “They’re leaving dollars in our community which certainly benefits us in so many ways.”
Outside of those large-scale events, people are also coming into Emporia to play disc golf throughout the year. He’s confident that disc golf brings in more dollars to the city than traditional golf.
“It’s my opinion that disc golf has a greater financial impact for the City of Emporia than the ball golf courses,” he said. “I’m confident disc golf brings in more overnight stays, more dollars, and I’m confident that more local taxpayers benefit from our disc golf courses.”
Rusco is also confident that other communities will soon follow suit and follow Emporia’s example when it comes to showing commitment to disc golf.
“It’s going to be interesting to see over the next decade,” he said. “We’re kind of the leaders in this movement and I certainly expect that other cities and communities will follow suit, too, because they noticed what we’re doing here.”
