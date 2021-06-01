“I’ve taken alls that I can stands,” as my grandfather would say.“I am ready to hit’ em a lick.”
This is in response to the abundance of print about China in The Gazette. These op-eds invariably fail to mention even one good thing about America. They actually put us down and attempt to shame us. Well, it ain’t workin’ on me.
I’ve heard all that I can take about the Shangri-La known as China. We have been to China. Due to my brother-in-law being KSTC/EKSC/ESU’s International Student Adviser I have come into contact with lots of Chinese students. I perhaps hired the largest group of Chinese student workers as anyone at ESU. I also know and have friends who escaped China during Tiananmen Square and they speak very freely about China’s thought control and its repressive nature.
I want to make these points in short form. I feel that these need little explanation and should be abundantly clear. Keep in mind that none of these have received the slightest of reference from any op-eds about the “paradise” known as China.
Let’s start:
How many non-Chinese immigrate to China every year to make their permanent residence?
Are there thousands of immigrants massing on the Chinese border attempting to get in?
How many slave labor camps are now operating in the U.S. making products?
Google “Chinese slave labor camps”, and be shocked and informed.
Where are all the outcries from the super sensitive leftists about the slavery of the Uyghurs, Turks and others of eastern China? What cowardly, low life, Yardbirds for not saying a word — and this also goes for our American cowards on so many pulpits. I commend some in our legislature for calling them out.
How many of your neighbors are hiding in their homes to read a Bible, Koran, or another holy book?
Such books are the main source of fear for the Central Communist Party. They are particularly after those Chinese who practice Falun Gong.
“Falun Gong or Falun Dafa is a new religious movement. Falun Gong was founded by its leader Li Hongzhi in China in the early 1990s.” Many high-ranking Chinese or other rich people are alive today because of the beating heart, kidney, or other organs that were taken from Falun Gong and other people of faith who were not finished using theirs. My wife speaks Turkish and looks like a Uyghur who also speaks Turkish. I know that she was watched in China. Thank God she came home with all her bodily organs.
Does the United States have anything approaching the largest face recognition system in the world? We saw their cameras everywhere in China. They were watching their citizens. A 60 Minutes special documented a person being found in very short order in China via this system. A real “Big Brother” on steroids.
Chinese could not do anything without their national central identity card. The card is used as a database to keep very very detailed facts on one’s every move. Some left-wing Yardbirds here want to issue such cards to Americans for similar purposes. They have not won this battle yet and be it known that I am dead set against using the Chinese leftists model to keep track of me and my personal beliefs.
If there is a knock on your door here in the US might there be an official there that will insist that you pay the cost of the bullet that will be used to execute your family member? That’s how it is often done in China.
Are there countries around America forming alliances against America in fear of the US? There sure are around China. India recently found that “the Little Emperor” soldiers of China were no match for the well-trained Indian Gurkhas who whipped the Chinese butts recently. (“little Emperor soldiers is a reference to their self-centered soldiers who come from a one-child family).
Try finding something like this about America from Amnesty Intentional. Take a look at all the numerous human rights violations that Amnesty International lists on China.
This is a surprise that the Chinese have not found the right places or people to bribe to keep such things from being published.
Does America attempt to change the ethnic make-up on any of its regions now? China does just this. They are in the middle of giving incentives to ethnic Chinese to settle in their eastern areas in order to displace the Muslims and other non-ethnic Chinese there.
Thank God, I don’t live in China! How much do you want to wager that I will never again get a visa to China, but who gives a damn.
We can “hit em a lick” by only buying American made products. Or watch our dollar fall in value.
