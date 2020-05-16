Joe and Joan Neer of Emporia are celebrating 60 years of marriage.
Joe W. Neer and I. Joan (Jackson) Neer were married May 25, 1960 in Osage City. They have four children: Robert W. and Janell Neer, Debra Neer and Joe W. Neer Jr., all of Emporia; and Barbara Neer of Topeka.
They have five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Mr. Neer has owned and operated Neer Sheetrock Construction for 45 years. Mrs. Neer is a homemaker and assists her husband with clerical work in his business.
The couple's children will hold a small gathering of family to celebrate due to the pandemic.
Cards of congratulations may be sent to the couple at 911 Whildin St., Emporia Kansas, 66801.
