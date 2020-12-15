Bread: the staff of life.
In the medieval age, bread was even the plate — called a “trencher”. We’ve gone from plates to pizza, pumpernickel and profiteroles. There are few things a bit of flour, sugar and butter can’t accomplish. Add yeast and it gets even better.
Sweet and savory. Light and dark. Soft and crusty. Bread is a staple of modern cuisine.
Jan Trelc, Donor Relations Coordinator for the Emporia State University Foundation, shared a recipe for a bread quite famous in its day in —.
“Grandma Jackie (Jackie Johnson) was my husband’s grandmother,” Jan said. “She was a wonderful cook! They owned a restaurant for many years and served this bread at the table as an appetizer.”
Jackie Johnson lived in Osage City with her husband Maurice where they ran a restaurant called Hotel Cafe. This recipe may have been served then, but it was certainly on the menu when the Johnson’s moved to Ponca City to run the food service for the American Legion there. Although Ms. Jackie has passed, her husband lives in Emporia now, near to his grandson.
Jan said: “When we make the bread we always think of her. She was so special!”
GRANDMA JACKIE’S BEER BREAD
(Makes 3 loaves of bread)
7 1/2 cups of self-rising flour
1 1/2 cups sugar
3 cans of room-temperature beer
1 stick of butter
Mix the first three ingredients together in a large bowl. Spray three glass bread pans.
Fill pans 2/3 full. Bake at 350 degrees for one hour.
Remove from oven and rub stick butter on top — generously! Remove loaves to a cooling rack. (And keep a second stick of butter handy for spreading — RM)
Roger Hartsook passed not long ago. When I read about it, I immediately saw his smiling face, heard his booming voice — I once had the privilege of Christmas caroling with him. Such a fine baritone.
But the greatest gift he ever gave me was his mother’s recipe for shortbread. We had discussed it several times, but it took a bit to get the actual receipt. It stuck in my head because of one thing: the way the butter and sugar are creamed. One hour. One. Hour. Thank goodness for the stand mixer.
Roger said you have to use real butter and you have to follow the directions explicitly or you will not get the desired result. He said friends who made this and tried margarine, tried shortcuts — “…they always go back to the original.”
I tried creaming the batter for 30 minutes. It turned out good, but not as good as one hour. I also halved the recipe and it worked just as well. Finally, I added about a quarter cup of toasted, ground pecans along with the flour because that’s just the way I am.
I’m sure Roger and his mom are earning all kinds of accolades in Heaven serving this up to the angels.
MS. BEVERLY’S SCOTCH SHORTBREAD
1 pound of butter
1 cup of sugar
4 cups all-purpose flour
Let the butter sit out until room temperature and very soft. Mix the butter and sugar on low to medium speed for one hour. One. Hour. I used the paddle attachment for the stand mixer and scraped down the sides every 10 to 15 minutes.
After one hour, mix in the four cups of flour until well incorporated, about three minutes.
Press the mixture into a large, rimmed cookie sheet or cake pan. Roger said that it should fill it up just fine and that there’s no need to be gentle with the dough. He said “I remember Mom slamming the whole tray on the kitchen counter when it was needed.”
I did that, too. Scared the cats.
Since I halved the recipe, I pressed the dough into a 9-inch-square baking pan, generously greased with non-stick spray. If I had a second pan, I would have covered the bottom of that pan with plastic wrap, sprayed the wrap and used the pan to press the dough down.
However, I do not have a second pan that shape but I do have an elongated “pancake” spatula and it worked just fine. Press the dough to all edges and corners and press it firmly down. All that compressed butter is waiting to make a miracle happen.
Once you’ve got the dough into the pan, cut it into squares, all the way down, and prick each square deeply with a fork. Bake the shortbread at 375 degrees for 25 minutes and re-cut the squares all the way to the pan as soon as you pull it out. If you let this cool before you cut it through, it will break into a million pieces.
Once the shortbread has cooled, it should be fairly easy to lift each square out with a fork or small spatula. Store in an airtight container, and serve with tea, coffee, hot chocolate, red wine, white wine, scotch — you get the idea! It’s a dense, rich cookie — a special treat.
Thank you, Roger. Let’s get cooking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.