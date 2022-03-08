The Cat in the Hat made a special appearance at the Flinthills Mall Saturday afternoon for the first annual Read Across America event.
Lori Heller, children services coordinator with the Emporia Public Library, was dressed in her best Dr. Seuss finery to lead the first read-aloud session in the mall center court. She even brought Thing One with her.
“This has been such a fun event being out with the kids,” Heller said. “I’m seeing lots of familiar faces and new ones, too. It feels like a long time since we’ve done an event like this.”
The Flinthills Mall in partnership with Emporia Public Library celebrated Read Across America Week with three children’s read-aloud sessions, activities and snacks, a painting class and a library card sign up station. Nearly 75 children from various local schools enjoyed the afternoon festivities.
“This was our first time having this event,” said Heather Siebert, Flinthills Mall marketing manager. “I’m thrilled with the turnout. You never know how the first attempt at a new event will go. We are ready to make this an annual event on the Saturday wrapping up Read Across America Week.”
Read-aloud sessions were led by Cheryl Wagner and Colin Ford from Logan Avenue Elementary School and Cindy Senne with Usborne.
“Our volunteers were so animated and kept the kids engaged,” noted Siebert. “It was a blast.”
Read Across America Week is a project of the National Education Association. This year, diverse books for all readers are showcased with a special emphasis on titles for older grades.
Several local book publishers and authors showcased books at the event, including Meadowlark Press publisher Tracy Million Simmons and authors Mike Graves, Onalee Nicklin and Cheryl Unruh, and Kellogg Press publisher Curtis Becker and authors Lindsey Bartlett and Kerry Moyer. Authors Ann Vigola Anderson, Angel Edenbaum, Hazel Hart and Michaela Karr brought books and engaged passersby.
“That enforced quiet time during the pandemic has been good for publishing books,” said Simmons. “We published 18 books last year. It’s been a lot of fun.”
“It feels that we’re on the back side of COVID,” Becker commented. “I hope it brings many live events and chances to get our books out in the world.”
Siebert noted that, “I would not have been able to make this event what it was without the help of Tracy Million Simmons from Meadowlark Books. She helped me get in contact with the local authors that came to promote the love of reading and to showcase their work.
“Next year we are going to reach out further to promote. We are going to send invitations to all of the surrounding schools, as well as any local creative writing and reading organizations.”
NEA asks educators, students, and readers from all walks of life to share their voices and own stories about books and reading experiences as part of Read Across America. It is more important than ever to connect kids to stories that offer different perspectives and help them see how others think and feel.
As Read Across America Ambassador Marley Dias said, “When we hear each other’s stories, our understanding of each other grows.”
Siebert announced, “We already have big ideas and plans for next year, so get ready.”
