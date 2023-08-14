A reported structure fire at the Baldwin Lofts Monday afternoon turned out to be a carbon monoxide leak caused by construction in the basement.
Emporia Fire Department personnel responded to a call for a structure fire at 712 Commercial St. around 2 p.m.
Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Tony Fuller said that when crews arrived on the scene, they were able to establish that the reported fire was actually a carbon monoxide leak.
"Crews were working in the basement with gas saws and that filled the basement up, which fills the rest of the buildings up," Fuller explained.
Kansas Gas was also on site.
Fuller said EFD would remain on site until the building was aired out.
