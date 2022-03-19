Courtesy ESU Athletics
The Emporia State baseball team lost to Pittsburg State 7-1 in a midweek matchup Wednesday evening at Glennen Field.
The first two innings were scoreless for both teams and was highlighted by the early pitching from Noah Geekie. Geekie recorded 4 of his 6 strikeouts in the first two innings, including striking out the side in the second.
Pitt State eventually found its way in front with three runs in the third inning, including a two-run home run to left field.
Emporia State would answer with one run of its own in the bottom half. Brenden Tauber ripped a single to left field on the first pitch and later came around to score on a sac fly from Blake Carroll.
The Gorillas would manage four more runs throughout the game, including two more home runs to push their advantage to 7-1 over the Hornets. Emporia State was unable to generate much offense in the game, only recording three hits against the Gorillas.
Noah Geekie went five innings for the Hornets, allowing three runs with four earned while striking out six batters. Chandler Ashby, Zachary Ebert and Peyton Carson combined for four innings of relief, allowing just two runs.
Blake Carroll went 1 for 2 with a walk and RBI. Brenden Tauber went 1 for 3 with a walk and a run scored.
Emporia State will return to action this weekend from Glennen Field as it takes on Northwest Missouri State for a three-game series. First pitch on Friday for the series opener is scheduled for 5 p.m.
