Power is now restored after much of west Emporia was in the dark this morning.
According to Evergy, 1,545 customers were without power in western Emporia.
The outage was first reported around 10:45 a.m. Friday morning, though the cause remains unidentified. According to the outage map, customers from West St. to just past Industrial Rd. and from just below W 18th Ave. to Rd 160 were affected.
Traffic lights are 15th Avenue and Industrial Road, Sixth Avenue and Prairie Street, U.S. Highway 50 and Industrial and 12th Avenue and Prairie Street were out for about an hour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.