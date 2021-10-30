The Emporia Gazette
The Emporia High football team played at Seaman Friday night in the first round of the 5A state playoffs.
It was a rematch of a game played Oct. 8, which the Vikings won 22-6.
The Spartans – who received the 13th seed – were looking to spring a postseason upset over their fourth-seeded Centennial League foe.
Now that the postseason is here, it’s almost like the dawning a whole new season. Save for seeding purposes, records no longer matter and there are no moral victories. There’s only you and the guys on the other side of the field. One team is going to play again next week and the other will be checking in pads and deodorizing cleats before packing them away for the year.
The winner of this game will move on to play the winner of No. 5 Leavenworth (5-3) and No. 12 Blue Valley Southwest (2-6) next Friday.
The results of this game were not available by press time. Please visit emporiagazette.com to read the full game story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.