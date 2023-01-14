“Hidden Valley Road: Inside the Mind of an American Family,” Robert Kolker. Doubleday, 2020. $29.95.
Even before the Instagrams, TikToks, and Facebook video stories of social media, there has always been a tendency of human nature to think that other families are happier and somehow more perfect than our own. Robert Kolker’s narrative of the Galvin family sadly fits this perception, told in a way that seems almost unbelievable but is unfortunately true.
Don and Mimi Galvin, married during a time of the stereotypical “baby boomer” traditional family structure, seemed to lead an envious life. Don capped a successful military career in the United States Air Force with an equally rewarding job in regional development. Settling in Colorado, the couple owned a large house with Mimi as a stay-at-home mother. They reared a family of 12 children, 10 sons and two daughters. The sons, led by the oldest, Don Jr., were talented athletes, artists, and musicians. Even the brothers’ increasingly violent physical altercations with one another were excused by Don and Mimi as the usual sibling rivalries. The daughters, Margaret and Mary-Lindsay, helped their mother around the home — while learning quickly to lock themselves in their parents’ bedroom when the two found themselves alone with their brothers.
Don Jr., followed closely by his brothers Jim and Brian, began exhibiting breaks from reality as the three entered adolescence. Don Jr. became a religious zealot, convinced that his sister Mary-Lindsay represented the Virgin Mary. Jim married and tried to establish his own home and family, but repeatedly abused his sisters sexually. Perhaps the saddest case is of Brian, who eventually killed his young wife and then himself.
Of the 10 sons, only two escaped the mysterious series of mental disorders which eventually was diagnosed as schizophrenia. Kolker highlights not only the history of schizophrenia in his book, but also the discoveries of leading medical experts in the field. He also points out the confusing symptoms that have challenged these experts for decades as they try to sort out particular causes and treatments. When they learn that doctors are interested in interviewing and examining each family member for any genetic markers, Don and in particular, Mimi are almost joyful.
Ironically, the Galvin family has been able to provide a unique case study of schizophrenia within a family. The irony is well expressed by Mary-Lindsay’s daughter, Kate, in her role as an undergraduate intern in a research lab specializing in schizophrenia. When asked how her family contributed to provide her with such a position, she replied, “Well, are you talking money, or tissue?”
A cure may never be in sight, but the contributions of the Galvins are invaluable.
The Galvin Family Trust at https://galvinfamilytrust.org features additional photos of the family as well as updates on the three sons, Don Jr., Matthew and Peter, who continue to live with schizophrenia.
