The Emporia Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire at 1611 Sherwood Way, Wednesday morning.
Around 9:49 a.m., dispatch toned out for reports of an active fire in the living room of a residence.
Upon arrival, firefighters confirmed a heavy amount of smoke on scene.
We will update with more information as it is available.
