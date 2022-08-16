The Emporia Gazette
The Kansas Girl Scouts invite mothers and daughters to a luau at Camp Wood in Elmdale this fall.
From Oct. 7 - 9, you and learn to hula, cast your line for that “record-breaking” fish and sing traditional Girl Scouts songs around the campfire. Daisies and Brownies attend from 5:30 p.m. Oct. 7 - noon Oct. 8. Juniors, Cadettes, Seniors and Ambassadors attend from 1 p.m. Oct. 8 - 12:30 p.m. Oct. 9.
The registration fee is $20 per person by Aug. 15 or $25 per person through Sept. 26. The fee does not include lodging, shirts or optional activities.
There are three lodging options, including the newly renovated “True Blue” cabins with heat and air conditioning. The cabins sleep 10 people on single bunkbeds. Restrooms are a short walk from the cabins at $20 per person.
Yurts are another option. These sleep 10 people on single bunk beds and have heating and air conditioning. Cost if $18 per person.
The third option is bringing your own tent. The cost to camp is $10 per person.
Optional activities include:
Horseback riding $20 per rider (4th grade-adult only). Limited to 80 riders total due to Camp Wood staffing.
Alpine Tower $14 per climber (4th grade-adult olnly). Limited to 40 climbers total due to Camp Wood staffing.
Giant Swing $10 per person (4th grade-adult only). Limited to 80 riders total due to Camp Wood staffing.
High ropes course $18 per person (4th grade-adult only). Limited to 60 climbers total due to Camp Wood staffing.
Zip line $12 per person (4th grade-adult only). Limited to 90 riders due to Camp Wood staffing
You can choose one optional activity.
T-shirts are $15 each. The deadline to order is Sept. 16.
For more information or to register, visit kansasgirlscouts.org. You may also call Paula Roper at 620-342-8442, or email paularoper@att.net.
