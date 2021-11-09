Editor’s note: This is the fourth part of a six part series on the final battle of World War II: The Battle of Okinawa. The series follows the stories of several local men who served in the war and experienced it firsthand.
John Francis Greer (Jack) spent his time in the Navy on a submarine as a torpedoman. He was assigned to the Queenfish, a fleet boat. Greer claimed a submarine was always called a boat, and the Queenfish could operate independently or later in the war they began operating as wolf packs of three. Capable of carrying 24 torpedoes, Greer was pleased with the novelty of new equipment, much better than what he had been trained on. He related that when his skipper was making an attack, the torpedo data computer that they used in the conning tower to get all the information together was connected to a receiver down in the torpedo room.
That information was transferred into the torpedoes and set the gyroscope and the depth. They could change the depths for the type of ship they were firing at. If the ship changed course, the torpedo data computer would respond appropriately. At the firing point, the officers in the conning tower fired, and he fired at the same time on the tube. Some other torpedomen would operate the poppet valves.
As Greer put it, “When a torpedo is fired, you put a charge of air in the tube and that pushes the torpedo out. You immediately open your poppet valve. That lets water pressure push that air back in, so you don’t get a bubble out behind the torpedo, because that would go to the surface and tell exactly where you were. The poppet valve is opened and lets the air come back into the boat. You get some water in the boat, too, but you flood the tube. When you are going to reload the tube, you’ve got to pump the water out of the tube and reload it. But anyhow, the one who is usually the head torpedoman, and maybe a second class, because there’s six tubes in forward, and there’d be three tubes for each of the two, and they were the ones that ran the poppet valve. That was a very crucial thing to keep that air bubble from surfacing and giving away the location (of your submarine).”
He spent over a year in the war zone, with his ship sinking eleven freighters and tankers and two men-of-war (Japanese navy ships). They also damaged an aircraft carrier and a destroyer. A destroyer is not the biggest ship, but to a submariner, he’s the biggest enemy because he’s the one that has the best chance of getting you. He said that theirs was not a fabulous record, but it was very respectable for the boats that were in use at that time. Another American sub, the Archerfish, made one of the biggest kills of the war when it sank the 52,000 - ton Japanese aircraft carrier, the Shinano, late in 1944.
Most of the time the submarines traveled in wolf packs. Other boats that operated in his pack over time were the USS Barb, the USS Tunny, the USS Picuda, and the USS Tang.
“The Tang had a good record,” he stated, “but they sank themselves. It was on the surface. We attacked on the surface or submerged; we could go either way. But there was one danger on the surface. That is, if a torpedo took a circular route and the rudder stuck, which happened occasionally, it would come around and hit you.
They blew the after torpedo room off of the Tang. The way we know what happened, the skipper and the men that were on the bridge were blown into the water. They were picked up and put in prison camps in Japan. After the war the skipper wrote a book and told what happened.” Another submarine had the same ending. “When you’re submerged, if one (torpedo) goes in a circular form, it might come back on your route, but it would be above you. So it wasn’t dangerous in that respect.”
Greer told of one of his most memorable experiences. His submarine was headed north of the Philippines near the south end of Taiwan where the Japanese tried to stay close to the China coast because it was shallower there and submarines had less chance of getting in to attack. Greer called it “a good hunting area.” They got a message that another wolf pack had sunk a Japanese ship that had British and Australian prisoners on it. Those men had been used by the Japanese to build the railroad through Burma down through Thailand and Malaysia to Singapore. The Japanese wanted those prisoners transported (the ones that were still alive) to Japan for work in the mines on Japanese islands where they were short of help.
Greer’s “boat” was asked to go to the area. Three days after the attack, two other boats found all these things floating with people on them. Some of them were deck hatch covers and anything that would float. They (the men) looked like they were Japanese because they had oil all over them, and they didn’t look like Caucasians at all. So they started on past when we heard a guy holler.
He said, “First you do this to us and then you leave us to this?” They recognized Australian and English voices. So they came alongside and found out that all the people they saw floating on these things were prisoners. The Japanese had picked up all of their men. They just couldn’t haul everybody on their escorts that went around, so they picked up all the Japanese and left the prisoners. The first two boats picked up over 100 prisoners.
Then the Queenfish was asked to go back to find other survivors. Six days had elapsed by that time. The Queenfish picked up nineteen and lost two. The Barb, a fellow wolfpack sub, picked up twelve or thirteen, but by then the seas were getting heavy, and both boats were having an awful time picking up these people. There was a typhoon coming through, so they finally had to give up trying to rescue any more.
Listening to those rescued prisoners was a real lesson, Greer reported. They had been treated horribly by the Japanese. What they had been doing was building ballast for the railroad. They were whipped until they couldn’t stand any more, some of them, but they were required to break rock with sledge hammers to make gravel to build up this ballast — a really tough life for them. The Queenfish let these prisoners off at Guam before continuing their next war patrol.
As with other veterans, Greer as a submariner had vivid memories of his experiences. The Geneva Convention established agreements that countries could have relief ships with large red crosses painted on the side of them. They had to run on a steady course, he said, and they had to broadcast their course. These were protected ships, not to be attacked. Six American ships were designated as hospital ships.
The Japanese, however, had over 30 ships that they put in that class. Another sub had sunk one of them, and it went up like the fourth of July. It was actually full of ammunition, and was not a Red Cross ship. “We knew that they weren’t always just what they said they were,” Greer said. The Queenfish, at one point, was harassing a Japanese convoy, but in return a destroyer was keeping them down. In the morning when they came up, it was foggy, but their radar showed a contact watching for them. Greer’s boat couldn’t see it but they fired four torpedoes and blew it in half. It sank really quick, just disappeared. When they tried to pick up survivors, none of them would take their ring.
“They knew how they treated us when we were their prisoner, and they figured they’d get the same kind of treatment from us. They’d rather drown than come aboard.”
As with McCoy, Greer and his boat were unaware of how the war would end. They were getting closer and closer to Japan, and they would go in close and do some bombarding on shore installations.
