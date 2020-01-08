Police & Sheriff

Incidents Reported

Police

Tuesday

Disturbance - disorderly conduct, 700 East St., 6:57 p.m.

Juvenile runaway, information redacted

Wednesday

Liquor violation, 1700 W. 13th Ave., 2:20 a.m.

Sheriff

Tuesday

Traffic hazard, Road 170 and Road U, 2:25 p.m.

Lost property, 3:56 p.m.

Animal at large, 2000 Road 400, Burlingame, 4:38 p.m.

Brush fire, 2600 Road F, Americus, 7:28 p.m.

Thefts & Vandalism

Police

Tuesday

Criminal damage, 1300 Merchant St., 10:58 a.m.

Injury accident, E. South Ave. and East St., 2 p.m.

Vehicle burglary, 100 S. Rural St., 2:22 p.m.

Theft - late report, 2000 Buttonwood Rd., 2:27 p.m.

Hit and run, 1300 Highland St., 5:45 p.m.

Wednesday

Criminal damage, 1200 W. 12th Ave., 1 a.m.

Vehicle theft, 1500 Industrial Rd., 3:10 a.m.

Sheriff

Tuesday

Burglary - late report, 1600 Road V6, Neosho Rapids, 10:26 a.m.

Theft - late report, 1300 Road 75, Olpe, 11:55 p.m.

Animals

Pet Patrol

To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.

Animal emergency

For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.

Emporia Animal Shelter

Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.

Emporia Veterinary Hospital

Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.

Lottery

For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.

