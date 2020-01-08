Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Tuesday
Disturbance - disorderly conduct, 700 East St., 6:57 p.m.
Juvenile runaway, information redacted
Wednesday
Liquor violation, 1700 W. 13th Ave., 2:20 a.m.
Sheriff
Tuesday
Traffic hazard, Road 170 and Road U, 2:25 p.m.
Lost property, 3:56 p.m.
Animal at large, 2000 Road 400, Burlingame, 4:38 p.m.
Brush fire, 2600 Road F, Americus, 7:28 p.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Tuesday
Criminal damage, 1300 Merchant St., 10:58 a.m.
Injury accident, E. South Ave. and East St., 2 p.m.
Vehicle burglary, 100 S. Rural St., 2:22 p.m.
Theft - late report, 2000 Buttonwood Rd., 2:27 p.m.
Hit and run, 1300 Highland St., 5:45 p.m.
Wednesday
Criminal damage, 1200 W. 12th Ave., 1 a.m.
Vehicle theft, 1500 Industrial Rd., 3:10 a.m.
Sheriff
Tuesday
Burglary - late report, 1600 Road V6, Neosho Rapids, 10:26 a.m.
Theft - late report, 1300 Road 75, Olpe, 11:55 p.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.