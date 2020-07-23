An Allen man was airlifted to KU Med following a one-vehicle rollover accident involving an ATV Wednesday afternoon.
Lyon County Sheriff Jeff Cope said that Lyon County Deputies, along with North Lyon County First Responders and Lyon County EMS responded to reports of an accident at 2:42 p.m. The initial call came in at around 2:34 p.m.
Jerad Calhoun, 42, of Allen experienced traumatic injuries when his ATV rolled. Calhoun was transported via helicopter with a suspected head injury, a facial injury and an injury to his left hand.
No one else was involved in the accident.
