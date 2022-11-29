More than $500,000 was raised for 28 area organizations during the 2022 Emporia Area Match Day, setting a new fundraising record for the nine-year-old event. The $501,865.62 total represents a 10% increase — $46,151.66 — over 2021's totals, and contributed to more than $2.3 million raised for 48 area nonprofits since 2014.
But that's not the only record that was shattered this year.
The Team Schnak Strong Fund, founded in Aug. 2016 with the intent of helping families in Emporia and surrounding areas manage the expenses associated with type I diabetes, brought in $84,305.07 — the most ever raised by one Match Day organization. The fundraising total represented an $18,732.36 increase over last year, and $273,733.06 since 2017.
Pioneer Bluffs, a prairie heritage education center located in Matfield Green, raised $51,978.05. To date, the historic farmstead has raised $244,287.03 in Match Day donations.
Emporia Area Match Day was founded in 2014 as a way for smaller area nonprofits to raised much needed funds for their operations. This year, organizations had to be located in either Lyon County or one of its surrounding counties, have operating budgets of $175,000 or under, and have a fund with the Emporia Community Foundation.
“Almost all of other Kansas community foundations with a Match Day event require an endowed fund to participate and the ECF fund for organizations could be non-endowed," said ECF executive director Becky Nurnberg. "The ECF is audited annually and nationally accredited, so donors feel confident when sending money to the foundation. Also, the ECF has experience in accepting gifts of assets for charities and this year Match Day donations ranged from RMDs to soybeans!”
Once selected by the Match Day Committee, the ECF staff worked with the participating groups on social media, videos, media interviews and other fundraising efforts until Nov. 14.
The 2022 Match Day matching fund of $70,000, funded by matching donors the Clint Bowyer 79 Fund; the Jane and Bernard Reeble Endowed Foundation; the Trusler Foundation; the Preston Family Charitable Fund; the WS & EC Jones Testamentary Trust, Bank of America, N.A. Trustee; Fred & Paula Neuer, Nick and Jan Laurent; plus, the two newest – the Emporia Masonic Lodge No. 12; and the ECF Fund for the Future, was the largest to date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.