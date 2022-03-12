Special to The Gazette
STRONG CITY — Author Roxie Yonkey will be autographing her best-selling book 100 Things to Do in Kansas Before You Die from 5-7 p.m. at Ad Astra Food & Drink on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17. Wear your green! Buy a book at the museum or ahead of time at RoxieontheRoad.com/Shop.
“Before I knew I would write Kansas books, I said that drinking Ad Astra Ale at Ad Astra Food & Drink was something that every Kansan should do,” Yonkey said. “So, Ad Astra had to be No. 1 in the 100 Things Kansas book.”
Chase County has several more 100 Things, she said. The Symphony on the Flint Hills, headquartered in Cottonwood Falls, is No. 27. Emma Chase Friday Night Music is No. 28, and the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve is No. 60.
In December 2021, Yonkey’s publisher asked her to write the book “Secret Kansas: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure.” It will come out in the spring of 2023. Yonkey is researching her Secrets book as she travels throughout the state.
Yonkey has been writing about Kansas for over 30 years. The book 100 Things to Do in Kansas Before You Die is her second book. In 2020, she co-authored the book Midwest Road Trip Adventures. That book includes road trip guides for all 12 Midwest states. Yonkey wrote the Kansas chapter and the Black Hills section of the South Dakota chapter. The Road Trip authors are planning a second edition, and Yonkey will be revising the Kansas chapter.
Check Yonkey’s signing schedule at RoxieontheRoad.com/Signings.
We hope to see you wearing green at Ad Astra Food & Drink on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.