Here are the awards earned by area school districts in the 2022 “Kansans Can Star Recognition Program”.
- Chase County: Gold in high school graduation rate, silver in postsecondary success, Commissioner's Award.
- Emporia: Bronze in high school graduation rate.
- Madison-Virgil: Copper in academic preparedness for postsecondary activities, Commissioner's Award with Honors.
- North Lyon County: Gold in high school graduation rate, bronze in civic engagement, copper in academic preparedness for postsecondary activities and postsecondary success.
- Southern Lyon County: Gold in civic engagement, silver in postsecondary success and social-emotional growth, bronze in high school graduation rate and kindergarten readiness, copper in academic preparedness for postsecondary activities and individual plan of study, Commissioner's Award.
