Madison-Virgil LifeWise members and countless volunteers worked hard to put in a sidewalk so students can walk from the Elementary school to the Baptist Church where LifeWise classes will take place.
On Friday, June 23 a team of volunteers started the tree removal and preparing for excavation.
On Saturday, more excavation and forming the sidewalk were done.
On Monday, June 26, at 6 a.m. they poured and finished the sidewalk.
Lunch was provided for volunteers on both Saturday and Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.