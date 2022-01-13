High school basketball continues Friday evening as area squads will play in league matchups.
Madison hosts Lebo in a pair of marquee matchups. The girls game features an undefeated Wolves team (8-0), which is coming off a 60-22 pounding of Southern Coffey County on Tuesday, against a Bulldog (5-1) squad that lost its first game of the year 44-35 against Burlingame. In the boys game, Madison (6-0) – after winning by forfeit on Tuesday – will face a tough test against Lebo (6-3), who beat SCC 59-26 last time out.
Olpe will visit Waverly. The Eagle girls (4-6) will look to bounce back from a 50-22 loss to Hartford against the Bulldogs (4-4), who beat Marais des Cygnes Valley 45-17 on Tuesday. The Olpe boys (9-1) stretched their winning streak to nine after beating Hartford 78-21 while Waverly (5-3) defeated MdCV 58-47.
Hartford travels to Burlingame. The Jaguar girls (4-4), fresh off a big win over Olpe, will have a tall task ahead of them when they face the 10-0 Bearcats. The Hartford boys (2-6) will battle Burlingame (6-3) assuming the Bearcats are able to play.
Northern Heights will play at Lyndon. The Wildcat girls (5-3) took down West Franklin 45-21 on Tuesday and will look to carry that momentum against the Tigers (3-5), who fell to Osage City 53-39. The Northern Heights boys (2-6) beat West Franklin 49-44 to pick up their second win of the season while Lyndon (7-1) dropped its first game of the season 56-50 to Osage City last Friday.
Emporia High will be on the road in Topeka at Hayden. The Spartan boys (0-7) fell to Topeka High 71-57 Tuesday night while the Wildcats (1-5) had their Tuesday night game with Topeka High postponed. The girls matchup between Hayden and Emporia was postponed until Feb. 1.
Chase County canceled its Friday night games against Mission Valley due to high numbers of COVID-19 cases within the school. According to the district’s Facebook page, it is unknown whether the contests will be rescheduled.
